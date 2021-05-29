A little more than a year after the pandemic upended schools across the nation, education leaders in Yuma County recently reflected on their responses to COVID-19 and the lessons learned over the last 14 months.
According to Yuma County Schools Superintendent Tom Tyree, when the COVID-19 pandemic incited school closures March 16, 2020, many believed the crisis would resolve by the end of the school year or, at the latest, by summer. However, as case counts soared and Yuma became a coronavirus “hotspot,” they found the pandemic would hardly be a thing of the past when the new school year began, as the area only recently appeared to be moving beyond the impact.
At the onset of the pandemic, educational leaders were tasked with following the science behind the origin, spread and impact of COVID-19 on various age groups – which proved to produce a great deal of contradictory data initially, Tyree noted – and determine the best methods for moving forward with what little time they were afforded.
“The events of the pandemic were thrust upon us very, very quickly,” Tyree said during a May 19th panel hosted virtually by Northern Arizona University. “We were literally building the plane while we were trying to fly it. We were moving very quickly to try to adjust to the pandemic and what it was thrusting upon education. As you can imagine, it was a very difficult time. Our response was to do what we do best: collaborate and work together.”
Tyree called together a recurrent meeting with school district superintendents from all corners of Yuma County. The leaders asked pressing questions and shared their concerns and thoughts on how to respond to the call to provide a safe and instructionally sound environment for students while examining available data on the pandemic’s impact according to age group, grade level and zip code. These meetings ushered the virtual and hybrid learning strategies students across the county participated in until the public health landscape allowed for a safe return to in-person, teacher-led instruction.
“One of the things that really put Yuma, Arizona, and our schools in a position to be able to bring our students back to full, direct (in-person) instruction was that we were able to create a plan with the assistance of our county health officials as well as our state legislators and school leaders to get all of our school teachers and staff members vaccinated in a very efficient and timely manner,” Tyree said. “By the time the governor told Arizona schools that they should return, our teachers, staff and administrators had all been vaccinated and were in a much better position in terms of their personal safety and health.”
Tyree said he believes next school year’s standardized test results will reveal a level of learning loss among students during this time, compounding on the perceived social and emotional implications the pandemic has presented.
At the College of Health Careers housed by the Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton, emerging healthcare professionals were sought by local agencies trying to supplement staffing concerns as both the state and the nation fought to control the spread of COVID-19.
“We found that many of our partners and collaborators in Yuma County were needing these newly graduate healthcare students to fill those positions as the COVID pandemic was coming in strong,” said Lorena Zendejas, the College for Health Careers’ campus administrator.
While many schools, including the majority of those in Yuma County, converted to virtual learning platforms to ensure the safety of students and staff, the College of Health Careers – which services Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties – didn’t have that option due to the hands-on nature of students’ training as well as state board and accreditation bureaus’ requirements.
“Our goal was not to stop instruction, but to continually and effectively provide these programs for our healthcare field,” said Zendejas. “It wasn’t a possibility for our students to do all online (instruction); because of the lab skills that our students needed to master, we needed to continue to provide a learning environment for our students, so we remained open.”
Pre-pandemic, class sizes at the College of Health Careers averaged between 10 and 20 students. In order to remain open, however, Zendejas had to scale the classes down to five or six students per session to maintain adequate social distancing. While the pandemic was the main factor in this, so was a scarcity of personal protective equipment (PPE) as the supplies became highly demanded across the nation.
As an educational agency in a rural community, the college was also aware that many of its students didn’t have access to a reliable internet connection or a computer. According to Zendajas, the college took this as an opportunity to “step up its game” in equipping students with the necessary skills for success.
Zendejas said she believes that working together to face the ongoing challenges of education in a post-pandemic world is key for innovation and continued provision of quality education.
“As an education leader, I am optimistic for the future of education,” said Zendejas. “In my opinion, this pandemic united many to help design a support not only for students but for staff in our colleges. We used each other as examples, we held each other’s hand to find out what worked for them and what didn’t work for us in order to deliver that instruction to our students successfully.”
During the event, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) also offered remarks, commending local healthcare agencies’ work to deliver services to communities along the U.S.-Mexico border – an act of heroism that serves as a model for the nation, he said.
“Each of you have been on the frontlines working to address health inequities; you were there before the pandemic, you’re there now and you’ll be there after the pandemic is over,” the senator said. “I believe that the way to solve tough problems is by bringing people together; that is exactly what you are doing. This pandemic exposed and increased the very inequities you have been working tirelessly to address. Your work at this moment has never been more important.”