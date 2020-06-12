Local leaders have banded together in a call to action urging all Yuma County residents to strictly follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the county.
The chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and the mayors of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton on Friday jointly issued a proclamation urging county residents to heed their call to action.
“While we don’t have a vaccine at this time, we do know what works to slow the spread,” Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes explained. “The point of gathering the top leadership of this county to issue a proclamation should be enough of an alarm to remind every resident of their responsibility to help combat the spread of this virus.”
“If it hasn’t become clear to our residents that every person in Yuma County has a role to play in moving past this virus, this proclamation says it loud and clear,” he added.
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nichols stressed: “Now more than ever we need to take these measures to prevent the spread. Working together is the only way we can stop the spread and turn the tide.”
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya emphasized: “The safety of our community is of utmost importance, and we must continue to obey CDC guidelines to return to normalcy.”
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez noted: “By joining forces with all of our municipalities in Yuma County, we will make a difference. Together we can flatten the curve.”
The proclamation urges all members of the community to take action to ensure they are protecting themselves, their families, their coworkers, and their friends to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, pointed out that the strategies recommended by the CDC have been proven effective in slowing and preventing the spread of COVID-19, particularly when practiced as part of a layered approach.
“COVID-19 is actively spreading throughout our community. Wearing face covering and maintaining social distance while out in public enables us to support our local business community responsibly and protect the health of our community,” Gomez said. “Please practice these actions to protect yourself, your loved ones, our essential workers, and the members of our community that are at highest risk for medical complications.”
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, the local leaders urge residents to follow the following CDC actions:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or if soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol;
Clean surfaces that you or others touch often with an EPA registered household disinfectant daily;
Wear a facial cover or mask whenever you go out in public, regardless of whether you are 6 feet apart or not, and keep in mind that wearing a mask does not eliminate your need to keep 6 feet apart;
Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people at all times; and
If you are sick or not feeling well, stay home and contact your medical provider as soon as possible.
The proclamation notes that the state is still under Gov. Ducey’s Declaration of Emergency and Yuma County is experiencing increased community spread and the threat of infection remains high. As of Friday, the county reported a total of 2,962 cases and 45 deaths.
The proclamation also indicates that COVID-19 can lead to severe respiratory illness, disease complications and death, particularly in people of any age who have underlying medical conditions and people who are 65 and older.
COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know they are infected, the proclamation states. It adds that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
Read the complete proclamation at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/ under the “news” tab.