It takes a great deal of out-of-the-box thinking to make it in an Odyssey of the Mind competition, but two teams in Yuma County have proven they have the creative problem-solving skills needed to advance to the World Finals.
After competing at regional and state levels, teams from Ron Watson Middle School and East Valley Cre8tive Kids will compete at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. The event will be held in person at Iowa State University on May 25-28: an exciting opportunity as the World Finals haven’t been in person during the past two years.
Representing Arizona from the Ron Watson Middle School Team are Madison Baker, Erik LaVin, Kevin Britton, Rowan Evans, Josephine Dooley and Delilah Juvera. Their coaches are Adele Hennig, Lauren McGuire and Cinthia Madrueno.
And from the East Valley Cre8tive Kids team, Andrew Boelts and Matthew Boelts from Gila Ridge High School, Matthew Moore and Taeler Collum from Cibola High School, Rosaline Pond from Yuma Catholic High School and Daisy Boelts from Gowan Science Academy. Their coaches are Alicia Boelts and Adele Hennig.
“The students are extremely excited!” wrote Ron Watson teachers Cinthia Madrueno and Lauren McGuire. “They couldn’t believe they made it this far! They are nervous because it’s a World Competition, but putting in time and effort to show their best work! They must prepare and continue to work on props until a week or so before the competition, but they are ready to do what it takes and put in the work.”
The teachers explained that the students have been persevering and working hard. As part of their preparation, they attend an Odyssey of the Mind class on a daily basis, stay after school and work on Saturdays. It takes dedication, but it pays off as well.
Madrueno and McGuire added that when a student competes in Odyssey of the Mind, they’re using a wide variety of skills, which include teamwork, working with budgets, time management and public speaking. Students use out-of-the-box thinking to solve problems and create props, costumes and backdrops for their skit too.
Adele Hennig, a coach for both teams, explained how both teams qualified to represent Arizona at the World Finals after having undertaken the structure problem.
“This year the problem was to build a structure at least 8 inches high, 2 inches wide of balsa wood and glue only,” she said. “It can weigh no more than 15 pounds. The structure is placed on a crusher board and then weights are placed on it to see how much it holds. At World Finals these structures have held over 1,000 pounds!”
Hennig noted that students also have to create a skit related to storage since this year’s problem required building nesting structures like a Matryoshka doll and creating a tiny character that’s nested inside the last structure.
As the teams prepare for Iowa, they said they’re honored for the opportunity and still working hard to make the most of it.
“To me, making it to worlds means that we have a chance at doing great, but it means we need to work hard for it,” said team member Rowan Evans. “I’m really excited for our competition in May, but there is a lot of props and things that we need to improve to stand a chance.”
The teams are also raising funds in order to be able to compete. They currently need funds for travel, lodging, food and fees which come to an approximate total of $1,400 per student. Community members can help these students by attending their Lutes Casino takeover on Wednesday, April 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Individuals can also purchase tickets to their silent audition and Coach purse raffle at the takeover or they can also donate directly.
“Helping them in their fundraising efforts will allow the students to attend the competition without worrying about economic funds needed for the flight, room and board, and for the items needed for the actual competition,” said Madrueno and McGuire. “It’s important to help them out so they can have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete against other countries! These students will remember this opportunity for their entire lifetimes.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.