Leaders in Yuma County are worried about what the end of an emergency health policy that has allowed the government to immediately expel 40% of migrants means to local communities.
Title 42, the public health policy issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, will permanently end Thursday night.
Local officials don’t believe the federal government has an adequate plan to handle the migrant surge that is expected to come with the end of Title 42. Leaders worry that a migrant surge could lead to more street releases as more asylum seekers flock to the border.
On Tuesday, Border Patrol unexpectedly released some migrants at a local Walmart. “We were unprepared for the street release which happened at a Walmart,” Jonathan Lines, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, told the Yuma Sun on Wednesday. “I appreciate the fact that (the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs) was able to take the street releases from yesterday and take them to the airport in Phoenix because transportation out of Yuma still seems to be a challenge.”
Both Lines and Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls expressed concern with the border situation. Asked for his thoughts, Nicholls said he was feeling “very concerned, nervous about what the situation is going to be in very quick order. I’m very concerned about the lack of appropriate response from our federal partners.”
Lines echoed the sentiment. “My feeling is that we are unprepared,” he noted. “And honestly, it’s difficult to plan for something when you’re unsure what the numbers actually are. Border Patrol projected that the numbers would be high. And they gradually grew, but we didn’t see like 2,000 show up. We’re just over 1,000.”
The supervisor was at the border at 6 a.m. Wednesday when about 800 migrants had crossed the border since 2 a.m. “So we should be way north of 1,000 today, and so it just continues to build and grow each day,” Lines said.
Several of the local leaders hoped a declaration of emergency from President Biden. “I fully expected our emergency response from the federal government, a declaration of emergency by the president,” Nicholls said.
San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel also called for a federal emergency declaration. “As the mayor of a border community, a federal emergency declaration needs to be considered immediately to address the challenges that come with the end of Title 42 provisions. The sheer number of migrants can easily overwhelm the capacities of the Border Health Center operations of providing temporary shelter and basic medical services. We fear those released or entering our city will not have the transportation options necessary to get to major cities with broader shelter capabilities – like Yuma or Tucson,” Nieves stated in a press release.
She noted that San Luis is a small community of 36,000 people, “but with over 25,000 daily crossers and the anticipated jump in migrants seeking asylum, our community is facing the challenges of a community more than twice our size. We cannot leave our community without services. Our dedicated men and women in our Police Department and Fire Department face tremendous strain. Most importantly, we cannot leave our residents without their services in emergency situations.
“We hope the federal government is considering the needs of San Luis and all border communities are being taken into consideration as decisions are being made on how funding and military support are being allocated,” Riedel added.
Martin Porchas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, sent a letter to Biden requesting an emergency declaration due to the escalating crisis at the border. “As Title 42 comes to an end, Yuma County, its municipalities and nonprofits find ourselves in need of urgent assistance from the federal government to be able to provide transportation, care, food and shelter to a dramatically increased number of irregular migrants coming across the border into Yuma County,” Porchas said in the letter.
“I respectfully urge you to declare a federal emergency to give the federal government the ability to send the resources, personnel and infrastructure we urgently need to safeguard our residents and the migrants coming across our border,” Porchas added.
Yuma County remains under the emergency proclamation declared by then-Chairman Tony Reyes in December “due to the health and humanitarian crisis and the anticipated end of Title 42.”
In December 2021, Nicholls issued an emergency proclamation, and it also remains in place. The Yuma mayor shared what else he had hoped would happen before the end of Title 42. “I expected to see a deployment from FEMA and National Guard to address all the elements of the emergency,” he said. “And I expected to see some pre-deployment of supplies and materials that we know we’re going to end up needing in the area. Government went through this at the Del Rio crossing last year, and they know what minimally they’re going to need. None of that currently is provided.”
The president pledged to send Army soldiers to help Border Patrol with support duties, but the Yuma Sector has yet to see any troops nor have officials received any information about soldiers coming to Yuma.
“I have not heard a number at all,” Nicholls said. “What I have heard is the first group of troops are going to El Paso and that’s 500 soldiers, and the remaining 1,000 have not yet been allocated.”
In addition, Lines noted, “they’re deploying 600 asylum workers to do processing, but we don’t know anything more about that either.”
Under the circumstances, Nicholls believes Border Patrol is “as ready as they can be, given the resources that they have. They work extremely diligently. They are members of this community too so they look at how things are going to impact the area. But really, at the end of the day, they can only be as prepared as the federal leaders give them the resources and people that they need.”
However, if the numbers of migrants continue to grow, agents might not be able to process them quickly. Even before the end of Title 42, activity at the border has been increasing.
“About a month ago, we had an average of 300 to 400 people a day. That doubled two weeks later. And then on Sunday, we had 1,000 people cross that day, and then today by 7 a.m., we had almost 800 people in one line and probably a couple hundred people in the other so we’re gonna be over 1,000 for today,” Nicholls said on Wednesday.
If the number passes the 1,000 mark, “that’s territory that always causes problems,” he noted.
Nicholls is not just worried about the numbers. He worries about how well migrants will do in 120-degree weather, especially for those not used to Yuma’s summer temperatures.
“It’s about how you manage large groups of people being hot. We don’t want to see people dying in the streets. So if there’s the ability to bring in whether it’s FEMA or the National Guard from the state of Arizona, provide to keep people out of the sun while they wait for buses, making sure that there’s buses that are dedicated to transforming people to communities that can then accept them and help them transport out.”
A Yuma press release pointed out that the city does not have funding for the transportation, feeding and sheltering of migrants, and in the event the city has to provide any services, it would request reimbursement from the appropriate state and federal agencies.
The Yuma mayor also worries about having large groups of people growing impatient as they wait hours to be processed. “Preventing loss of life is extremely important and then protecting the community. If we have 100 people in our streets that do not have a means to move out of our community, that’s when we’re going to have unrest and we’re going to have people dying. That’s the situation I fully want to avoid. And so that’s the light at which we’re approaching this. What resources can we bring to bear from the different levels of government to prevent that from happening?”
Asked what kind of federal response he hoped for, Lines said: “First and foremost, either a complete closure of the border to secure it. So the real challenge isn’t the people that are giving themselves up. That’s not really the concern of law enforcement. The concern is the people who are getting through, the runaways that do not want to give themselves up because generally they’re here nefarious purposes, or they’ve been expelled before or they’ve got a criminal record or they could be immediately expelled, the bad actors, and then those that are participating in human trafficking and drug trafficking.”
These “bad actors” are the ones that abandon children and other migrants in the desert. “We’re going into the summer. We had just over 80 deaths (in the desert) last year,” Lines said, adding having people trekking through the Barry Goldwater Bombing Range is “detrimental to our nation’s readiness when they’re doing training and they’ve got to shut it down because they got a group walking across the bombing range.”
In preparing for the end of Title 42, officials from Yuma County, Somerton, San Luis and Yuma have had regular conversations regarding border concerns with state and federal elected officials as well as regular discussions with Border Patrol and community partners like the Regional Center for Border Health, first responders and law enforcement.
“Are we prepared 100%? I don’t know that we can be, but I think that we’re determining where our weaknesses are on a daily basis and putting a plan together with everybody in the area,” Lines said.
He believes that as a result, there is more coordination among the different entities. “The fact that we’ve asked for a heads up on port closures, and that we’ve asked for a heads up on street releases, and being able to determine where when that might happen so that we can make sure that we don’t have people wandering around through the city, that we’re able to put them on a bus and take them to Sky Harbor or one of the (nongovernmental agencies) in Phoenix or even Las Vegas and Los Angeles and San Diego,” Lines said.