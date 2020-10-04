The First Things First (FTF) Yuma Regional Partnership Council is working to develop “Yuma County’s Free Resource Guide,” an all-inclusive compilation of programs and resources available to local families.
While FTF is an early childhood education and awareness organization primarily serving families whose children are five and younger, the guide will also feature educational resources for primary and secondary students while covering a variety of other bases including healthcare and emergency services, military support, special needs resources, legal services, library programs, career assistance services and housing.
“This all-inclusive resource guide is going to help our leaders know what’s in Yuma County and help them improve referrals to help families receive the appropriate services,” said FTF Yuma Regional Director Rudy Ortiz. “The guide can also help inform our first responders, educators and leaders in the community.”
To bring this project to fruition, FTF Yuma is seeking local agencies and organizations that house relevant programs who are willing to collaborate for the sake of empowering families with knowledge and accessibility.
According to Francis Martinez, program coordination specialist for FTF Yuma, all that’s required of these entities is the submission of a program description form, available at https://forms.gle/TusuzfKVKm1FULm79. There, they will provide key information about their services – where and how to access them, eligibility requirements, etc.
According to Martinez, all program description forms should be completed by the beginning of December so that the printing process can commence in time for the guides to be available this spring. In addition to paper copies, the resource guide will also be available online.
So far, more than 60 organizations have added their programs to the resource guide via the description form.
“Our focus is to help our Yuma families,” said Martinez. “They deserve the best, and the resource guide is aimed to assist them with getting information on the programs that are out there. It will assist our community in creating awareness on programs and also increasing collaboration across organizations and programs. Our council identified that need and we’re working to bring their vision into life.”
As a mother of three, Martinez said the submissions garnered for the resource guide so far have enlightened her on the array of programs and services at her families fingertips – some of which she wasn’t aware existed.
“Knowing what programs are available, learning more about the community that I’m part of and also learning how to navigate if I need assistance and who to contact to point me in the right direction – those are really important things that will come out in this resource guide,” she said. “I would have never known some of these programs existed (without this project). If I would have known about them prior, I would totally have utilized them. And that’s the part that we want to help our families with, to empower them with that knowledge.”
According to Martinez, FTF Yuma anticipates the guide will be an annual publication, providing regular opportunities for organizations to come together to assist their community in locating them and their services.
“We understand that it takes pretty much a whole village to make a community function,” said Martinez. “That’s why we’re allowing any organization to provide a description of programs in not just education but every single other category of programs that are out there to help our community keep going. Families will be able to maneuver the resource guide to identify the resources that they actually need, whether it be legal services or housing or even food assistance – they know that the resources are there and they’re able to access them.”
For additional information, contact Martinez at (928) 343-3020 or fmartinez@firstthingsfirst.org.