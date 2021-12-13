Alberta “Bert” Salcido celebrated a birthday this Sunday in her Mesa Verde RV resort home with family and friends. And while every birthday is an occasion for celebration, this year is a special one for Salcido: she just turned 105.
Salcido was born about 20 miles outside Topeka in Mayetta, Kansas, on Dec. 12, 1916. She recalls growing up and walking two and a half miles to a country school every day with her sister, Louise – who, despite being about two years older, started school the same time as Salcido so that neither of the girls would have to walk alone. Everyone assumed they were twins even up until they graduated from high school together.
“She didn’t want to go on to school; she met a guy and wanted to get married, got married and had kids,” Salcido said. “I never wanted to get married and have kids. I wanted to advance, you know, so I went and took two years of business college.”
From then on, Salcido’s life was full of hard work. She found her first job looking in a newspaper in Kansas City, Mo., where she ended up working for a man who was writing a book on how to quit smoking.
“At that time, people hired their own family, you know, and you could hardly get a job if you weren’t in the family,” she said. “So I saw this ad in the paper. This guy advertised that he would give you a job and pay you 25 cents a day. 15 cents was for fare, I think, and 10 cents was something else so I would rather than take the bus, I just walked.”
Soon, Salcido met an athletic man who used to be a football player. She married him and had a daughter named Yvonne in 1939, but her husband died soon in a car accident. Yvonne Sell, who now lives near her mother, shared that she remembers the funeral and that when she became a sister, she helped a lot. Of the many ways she helped, she recalls pushing a chair up to a stove and cooking food.
Salcido met another man named Carlos at an airbase in Topeka, however, and they moved up to Portland, Ore., to work as welders in a shipyard.
“I didn’t want to take office work because it’d only pay about 70 cents an hour,” she said. “Welding made more money so I took welding and became a welder. I lucked out because I got put in a specialty crew.”
One time while welding, she said that the man she was assigned to work with had told her to get lost. “I didn’t have any work to do so I went over and got in a cardboard box and fell asleep,” Salcido said. Luckily the box hadn’t been picked up by a crane because if it had, she could have ended up in the docks.
“I’ve had quite an interesting life!” she laughingly commented.
In 1948, Salcido and her family were living in Vanport when a flood had ultimately destroyed the city, leaving them and thousands of others without a home or most of their possessions. So the family, having only their car and the clothes on their backs, moved to Vancouver, Wash.
After the flood, they worked in the fields kicking off hop vines. But Salcido later did go on to work as an executive secretary for Jantzen swimwear, a well-known brand that she said also made swimsuits for the Olympics. She spent many years working there.
Later on, she shared how she ended up in Yuma.
“My husband and I were on vacation and we had gone, traveled back to Kansas,” she said. “My mom had died so we went back there and we brought some of the stuff my mom had and we was coming back to Vancouver. We had some friends from our home that lived here in this RV (resort in Yuma) so we stopped in here to see these people and we saw this place … for sale so we up and bought it.”
She moved full time to Yuma in 2008, three years after her husband passed.
Salcido has picked up many skills in her lifetime. She used to make some of her own clothes, including her prom dress, and she would make freehand oil paintings. Some of her paintings today hang in her home and have been promised off to her daughters. She also played golf for 47 years – one time she was hit by a golf ball right between her eyes and it was so bad that she could have lost an eye. She was back golfing two weeks later, however.
Her friends Linda McLean and Brenda Clark said that somebody – another resident in Mesa Verde – had told her she should quit, so she did.
But today, Salcido loves bingo and still plays it. “Bert loves bingo, actually she was just there on Sunday!” Clark said. She also enjoys pinochle and cards and she still drives. Clark and McLean said that Salcido doesn’t drive far, but “she takes herself to the beauty shop.”
Another ritual of her Yuma life includes a daily morning walk along the whole park.
Her daughter, Yvonne, said she’s very proud of her mother. “I enjoy having her around,” she said. Unable to say more as she was suddenly overcome with love, McLean added, “bless her heart, she’s an amazing woman.” Everyone gathered in Salcido’s home for her interview with the Yuma Sun agreed.
Salcido has eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and at least one great-great-grandchild.
Looking back, Salcido shared that the key to a good healthy life is “hard work, good friends and good family.” And given the choice between living her life again the way that it was or starting over now and living at least another 105 years? Salcido concluded that she’d do it all again.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.