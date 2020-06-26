The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the community that a convicted Level 2 sex offender is now residing at an address within the county.
Shannon Ortega Caiazzo, 40, is now residing at 3660 W. 5th St. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Caiazzo is not wanted by the YCSO at this time, but is considered a medium risk to re-offend.
On May 20, 2020, Caiazzo pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court to luring a minor for sexual exploitation, which is a class 3 felony.
The victim was a 17-year-old female who was known to him. Caiazzo was sentenced to 5 years of intensive probation under the supervision of Yuma County Adult Probation.