The local skate community has an ally in the city’s new Parks and Recreation director Jason Nau, who says Kennedy Skate Park has been “on his radar” since his arrival to Yuma six months ago.
Acknowledged in Yuma City Council’s capital improvement plan, the skate park was the topic of an information session hosted Tuesday at City Hall to brief the community on the current status of revitalizing the space on the corner of 23rd Street and Kennedy Lane.
If Parks and Recreation can locate a funding source, the council has given the OK for the department to spend up to $350,000 on redevelopment, with $50,000 identified for design and $300,000 for construction.
“Mind you, that’s not money that’s in the city budget; that’s us going and getting that money and, if we get it, council has approved the budget authority,” Nau clarified.
According to Nau, Parks and Recreation is currently working with Arizona State Parks to secure a legacy grant designed to fund projects in targeted neighborhoods with a grant match of up to $1 million for labor hours and construction expenses. To qualify, Parks and Recreation must have a “shovel-ready” plan in place with all architecture and design work complete; according to Nau, the department’s target for this is June 2022 in order to “get shovels in the ground” and complete construction by June 2023.
“The big thing right now is being ready to apply for that grant,” said Nau, noting that Parks and Recreation is also consulting with the city’s purchasing division and engineering department to identify prospective funding sources for the preliminary design costs.
“There are options to help us get a better park for less money coming out of the city’s coffers,” said Nau. “Looking at alternative funding sources or partnering with local entities – 100% on the table. This is a community-driven location that I think many people are interested in to the point of helping fund it or being partners in some way.”
Nau noted the Parks and Recreation funding is derived from the city’s general fund, which also supports law enforcement and public safety, thus affecting the skate park’s eligibility for city dollars.
“If we need $100,000 to fix a park and our police force needs money for new equipment, I want to support the police force because they have such an important job,” Nau said. “When Parks gets a chance to do something, we’ve got to do it right the first time – we’ve got to stretch that dollar to maximize the location, because it (won’t) be approached for another 15, 20 years oftentimes.”
According to former Quechan Tribal Councilman Willie White, local reservations have a compact with the state of Arizona that mandates a percentage of their annual gaming revenues be donated to charitable causes. Historically, the tribe has made contributions to local entities such as Crossroads Mission, Amberly’s Place and The Humane Society of Yuma, though White envisions the dollars could be channeled to the skate park as well.
“The idea for the tribes is to find (and donate to) resources that will have a reciprocal benefit for our community,” said White. “The skate park is something that we can help the community of Yuma to build utilizing some of these compact funds, because I believe a lot of our membership would use the park.”
White noted the tribe has been working over the last 10 years to bring a skate park to the Fort Yuma-Quechan Reservation to no avail; tribal members who identify with the skate community tend to skate by the All-American Canal north of the reservation or carpool to a skate park in El Centro.
From White’s vantage point, redevelopment of Kennedy Skate Park poses an opportunity for Yuma and its neighboring communities to forge a partnership to create “a lasting impact that could help generations.”
According to Nau, Parks and Recreation intends to take the city’s capital improvement plan seriously in order to produce results – with the community’s help.
“One of my big, big things is community engagement, but also community input and community planning,” said Nau. “Community and a unified voice can help lead action.”
Nau’s vision is shared by David Coulter, a member of the local skate community and administrator of the public Facebook group “Rebuild Kennedy Skatepark.”
A Yuma native, Coulter has been skating for more than two decades and says he’s just as disappointed with the condition of Kennedy Skate Park now as he was when it opened in 2000.
“I went to skate parks in San Diego and Phoenix when I was younger because we didn’t have anything here; once I saw construction going up, me and all my friends were super excited but, unfortunately, what we were given was disappointing,” Coulter said. “We’re curious what kind of input (the city) got and who they listened to; we were just given subpar equipment and, unfortunately, it’s been that way for 21 years now.”
From Coulter’s vantage point, the city “has kind of dropped the ball. Like (Nau) said, we want to maximize and they thought they were maximizing, but they gave us things that fell apart and have not given us what we actually wanted.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Coulter conducted a poll for stakeholders to identify Kennedy Skate Park’s greatest equipment needs. A bowl, pump track, snake run, halfpipe, handrails and stairs were among the top responses. Water, shade, seating, lighting and drainage were also mentioned.
“I wanted to get the community together, because I know in the past small groups have gotten together and the city hasn’t really listened to small groups; I wanted to get as many people on board as possible,” Coulter said.
Coulter said he’s been in contact with Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Project, a nonprofit aimed toward building skate parks in underserved communities that has expressed interest in Kennedy Skate Park.
“They told me straight from their mouth that if we get a new park here, they’ll be more than willing to come down here,” Coulter said. “It would help our community – skating is in the Olympics now and this would hopefully get people out here to visit and show all these younger kids that they have a good skate park.”
According to Coulter, a father of two with a third child on the way, the next generation is on his mind as he pushes for a revitalized skate park, particularly where the teen suicide rate is concerned. Coulter believes Kennedy Skate Park has the potentially life-saving power to become a place where local youth find community and a sense of belonging.
“That’s been a big driver for me, too: the future,” Coulter said. “I’m not getting any younger, even though I like to skate still. I want kids here to have this. Unfortunately I’ve seen a lot of problems like tagging at the skate park, and it’s just a bunch of kids who have nothing better to do. Giving people things to do and a good place to go have fun and be with your friends is definitely good for mental health. Most kids go (skate) around town and they’re constantly getting kicked out of places, because the stigma with skateboarders is that they’re not wanted. If they’re not wanted at home, they try to get out and go skateboarding – but if they’re told everywhere they go they’re not wanted, that’s really going to affect their mental health.”
To stay up to date with the funding and revitalization process of Kennedy Skate Park, join “Rebuild Kennedy Skatepark” on Facebook.