Two young Yuma artists are college-bound with scholarships to fund their endeavors in the arts, thanks to the Yuma Area Art Educators Association (YAAEA) and the family of Val Drysdale.
Each year, the association holds an annual auction comprised entirely of local art to raise funds for college scholarships and foster the artistic passions and pursuits of high school seniors. However, the day before the March 14 auction was set to take place, COVID-19 outbreaks forced YAAEA to call off the event.
According to the organization’s secretary Shellie Springborn, it was Drysdale who, even in her passing last year, provided an avenue for YAAEA to continue its efforts in the wake of a potentially devastating circumstance. As a lifelong proponent of the arts and founding member of the 41-year-old organization, Drysdale left behind a collection of eclectic artwork, which her family offered to YAAEA to organize into a silent auction and, with the proceeds, fund the Val Drysdale College Scholarship.
“We think it’s pretty amazing that 41 years after starting this organization that has continually supported young artists in our community, Val continues to ensure that scholarships are awarded, even in a worldwide pandemic,” said Springborn. “What a legacy, right?”
According to Springborn, there were five “really, really, really good” applications submitted for the scholarship, which was ultimately awarded to recent Cibola High School graduate Brianna Salazar and recent Gila Ridge High School graduate Hailey Matthews.
“It’s always a hard decision, because we have so many talented artists here in Yuma,” said Springborn. “We love when an applicant is going into the arts, or knows that the arts is going to be part of their life for the long haul, and these two demonstrated that.”
With a $1,000 scholarship, Salazar will be attending the University of Arizona to study studio arts with an emphasis in illustration and design. With a $500 scholarship, Matthews is set to pursue a degree in nursing at Arizona Western College while continuing to cultivate her love of ceramics.
“We’re so grateful for the Drysdale family for making this possible for us,” Springborn said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to offer any scholarships this year and carry on our 41-year tradition, and that would have been really devastating. I can’t emphasize enough how thankful we are for them.”