Across Yuma County, homeless and senior citizens are on the receiving end of Christmas cheer courtesy of the “Bring Cheer Campaign” spearheaded by fourth- and fifth-graders comprising C.W. McGraw Elementary School’s student council.
Advised by fourth grade teacher Mark De Young, the group felt pressed to brighten the spirits of the populations who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and thus may be spending the holidays isolated from their loved ones.
“Due to COVID, they’re at high risk of getting it and they can’t be with their family to spend Christmas together,” said student council president Mariah McKay. “Even though these are hard times, we’re hoping to still make it as nice and as beautiful of a Christmas as it would be without COVID. I feel happy that we’re doing something good for this community.”
The group commissioned all Yuma School District One students to join the campaign and create a card with either pencil and paper or tools on their iPad to be delivered to Crossroads Mission and local nursing homes in the coming weeks.
So far, the campaign has collected just over 700 cards from students across the district – and they’re still pouring in.
“We were realizing a lot of people were lonely during this time of year due to COVID, and we thought we could make a difference by making cards for them,” said De Young. “We’re learning what it means to be a great citizen, and this project is a great tool to do that.”
According to De Young, the group hopes to revive the campaign again next year if it gains enough traction, expanding it to involve District One’s sister districts across the county.
In sharing light and love with the local community, some of the students have gained an even greater appreciation for their own loved ones.
“I have learned that we should really care for people and for our grandparents, because right now they can’t be with us and we should be grateful that we at least still have them,” McKay said.
And according to student council member Breanna Cruz, it just feels “really good” to make a difference.
“I feel happy because we’re making other people’s day happy,” she said.