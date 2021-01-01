Across the country and even the globe, menstrual products are out of reach for many women – a disparity only exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, according to StatNews.com.
According to Investopedia, 34 states – including Arizona – charge “tampon tax,” which identifies tampons and sanitary pads as luxury items. And because these items aren’t covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, many low-income individuals are forced to go without these costly yet essential items, often missing school and work or resorting to alternatives like paper towels.
To raise awareness on the oft-overlooked issue and abolish “period poverty” for women in Yuma County, 16-year-old Quinn Nemeth launched the Yuma Period Project in partnership with the Yuma Community Food Bank (YCFB).
“So many women struggle to afford menstrual products despite the fact that they’re clearly a necessity,” said Nemeth, a junior at Cibola High School. “I was shocked by how little attention this gets, how overlooked it is. I was also shocked to see what kind of things women have to do because of their lack of these products – many people have to stay home from school or work because they can’t manage their bleeding, or they have to use substitutes like paper towels from public bathrooms or children’s diapers.”
Activated in late November, the Yuma Period Project is accepting both monetary and product donations in order to regularly distribute feminine hygiene items alongside other essential supplies at the food bank, located at 2404 E. 24th St.
Individuals can donate to the initiative in one of three ways: by making a monetary donation online at www.yumafoodbank.org/donate.html, noting that the funds are for the Yuma Period Project; by purchasing items and delivering them to the food bank between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays; or by purchasing items directly from the project’s Amazon Wishlist, accessible at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/DGXD2K4VDL6C/ref=cm_go_nav_hz.
According to Michelle Merkley, the food bank’s director of operations and programs, YCFB has received donations of these items in the past, but not on a regular basis. Since the Yuma Period Project’s conception, however, donations are arriving daily.
“The lack of access to hygiene products is an issue all women can sympathize with,” said Merkley. “You can tell a woman that another woman can’t afford tampons and pads, (and) you have her attention. Having these items here to provide to women is very exciting. They can come in and pick out the products that they need.”
According to Nemeth, because menstruation is typically considered a taboo topic, the inequities that exist in accessibility to these products often goes unnoticed. That’s something she’s aiming to eradicate, too, she said.
“People still think of periods as some awkward and gross topic even though it isn’t – it’s a natural bodily process – and because of that, we don’t have important discussions about how people really, really need these products but often don’t have access to them,” she said. “It’s still an important issue and we need to give it attention so that these low-income people don’t have to suffer. Our discomfort is not more important than other people’s needs.”
For Nemeth, who first came to grips with the reality of “period poverty” via social media, waiting for someone else to call out the issue and resolve it was never an option.
“I was just looking for a need that hadn’t been fulfilled in our community and a way that I could help, especially during this difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nemeth. “From the beginning my thought was, ‘Well, clearly nobody else has done this yet and if I don’t start it, we run the risk of nobody else doing it, so why shouldn’t I just go ahead and start it now?’ I’ve never had a problem with affording period products, and I think it’s important to recognize my own privilege in being able to not only afford that but also being able to organize something to help those people.”
Nemeth admitted she felt some level of guilt upon recognizing that privilege; but rather than allowing it to debilitate her, she used it as fuel to fan the project’s flames.
“I think it’s natural to feel a little bit guilty that you have more than other people, that some people are struggling while you aren’t,” she said. “But I also think it’s important to push past that guilt to turn it into something productive, to turn it into a way to help people. Before now, I was searching for a good way to get involved (in the community) and this kind of fell into my lap.”
In 2021, Nemeth hopes to take matters to a more legislative level, prompting local lawmakers to do what they can to remove “legislative barriers” like tampon tax and the products’ exemption from social welfare programs.
“A lot of social welfare programs don’t include a way to help low-income people get access to period products,” she said. “I plan to raise awareness on topics like that to hopefully make a more long-term change that helps alleviate the burden on charity organizations and solves the problem from the root.”
Another goal Nemeth hopes to achieve this year is expanding the Yuma Period Project to additional distribution sites across the county, including high school campuses, because “not only can adult low-income women not afford these products, but neither can their children,” she said.
For more information on the Yuma Period Project and ways to get involved, follow “Yuma Period Project” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.