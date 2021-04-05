After a year of virtual drills, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Yuma Sea Eagle Squadron is transitioning back to an in-person environment and seeking local 10- to 18-year-olds interested in gaining life skills and first-hand knowledge of the military.
During an upcoming recruiting event, local youth and their families will have an opportunity to learn more about Sea Cadets and its various training courses and opportunities available to Yuma students regardless of the school they attend – public, private, charter and homeschool students are all welcome to participate, according to the squadron’s command chief Garvey Blackwell.
The event is slated for April 10 at American Legion Post 19, located at 2575 S. Virginia Drive. Blackwell, along with instructors and commanding officers, will be onsite from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide additional information, answer questions and, if they’re interested, help students begin the registration process for becoming a sea cadet.
According to Blackwell, the program functions similarly to the U.S. Navy in terms of initial bootcamp training, uniforms, ranks, general orders and its use of the BMR manual.
Whether or not students feel destined to join the military post-academia, Blackwell noted Sea Cadets is a prime opportunity to gain exposure to various skills and career paths, as the program also offers training courses in areas like gun and water safety, drone piloting, firefighting, underwater robotics, rock climbing, photojournalism, culinary arts, emergency medical services and cybersecurity. As the Yuma Sea Eagles Squadron is an air unit, classes on different aircrafts and field operations are occasionally offered as well.
“We have general orders, we have the phonetic alphabet, the oath, the creed – all the same things that you would be learning in bootcamp,” said Blackwell. “It really gives you an eye-opener, if you’re interested in possibly going into the military and specifically the Navy, to see what you would be learning and doing from there. “It opens up to anything you would be interested in within what the military has to offer – anywhere from the fun side of rock climbing and photojournalism to the more tough trainings of a Navy SEAL.”
The local unit was established in 2015, at which time Blackwell was 11 years old and the squadron’s first female league cadet. As she finishes high school this year, she’ll be pursuing new endeavors, but she’ll be doing so with the lessons in teamwork, leadership and self-discipline that her time in the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps has afforded.
“Throughout the six years I’ve been involved with Sea Cadets, (the program) has helped strength my public speaking and leadership abilities, which will definitely help me as I’m going into college,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of chances to learn things I probably would have never tried before.”
The squadron is also seeking instructors and guest speakers for future drills. Adults in the community who have expertise in a specific vocational field are invited to the April 10 recruitment event as well to learn more about how they may be able to facilitate trainings and presentations for local cadets.
“If you’re interested, we want you,” said Blackwell.
With questions regarding the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps or the Yuma Sea Eagles Squadron’s upcoming recruitment event, contact course instructor Gina Blackwell at 928-750-2438 or ginablackwell@hotmail.com.