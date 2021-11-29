Yuma County staff had recommended that the Board of Supervisors negotiate a contract for the design and construction of a broadband middle-mile fiber backbone with an out-of-town company, which a countywide task force had named the “most capable.”
However, after hearing from a local vendor who questioned why his company wasn’t even interviewed, the supervisors on Nov. 15 asked the task force to reconsider the proposals submitted, including the local company’s.
Today, the supervisors will meet in a special meeting to reconsider the contract, with staff once again recommending it go to ALLO Communications, a company founded in Nebraska in 2003.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
The supervisors declared broadband its top priority for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds and plans to use the funds to build a countywide broadband middle-mile fiber backbone network. The purpose is to lower the barrier for last-mile service providers and to incentivize service to unserved and underserved areas of the county.
“Our goal for the Yuma County Broadband Backbone Project is for every city, every area, every farm, to the extent possible, be able to access high-speed, reliable and affordable internet service,” County Administrator Susan Thorpe said.
Thorpe explained that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the county had poor internet service. “Legacy providers have not sufficiently upgraded existing infrastructure,” she said. “People across Yuma County became painfully aware of the serious lack of adequate internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for schoolchildren in rural areas, individuals working from home, and people requiring remote healthcare. Agricultural technology development and implementation was hindered by lack of broadband access in agricultural areas.”
Building on several years of work by the Community Broadband Action Team, Yuma County formed a broadband task force that began work in March. Members include the county and the cities of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., agriculture industry representatives, information technology experts and the state broadband director.
The task force developed and the county issued a request for proposals. An evaluation team interviewed three of the five vendors who submitted proposals in October and assessed each vendor’s experience, approach to design, construction and project management, and cost to build a middle mile fiber and conduit backbone.
The team arrived at a consensus recommendation to the county to enter into negotiations to develop a contract with ALLO Communications to construct the broadband backbone.
The network would be owned by Yuma County upon completion. The county would then contract with ALLO to operate, maintain and market the fiber backbone “in an open access, competitively neutral, non-discriminatory manner,” Thorpe said.
ALLO is also interested in providing fiber to the premises for residential and commercial use. The contract would be structured so that the price to lease capacity for ALLO will be the same as for other interested last-mile providers and private networks.
The current estimated cost for 181 miles in length is $37.5 million, however, the length and cost are subject to change based on final engineering and design specifications. Yuma County has committed $20 million, about half of its total ARPA funding toward the project.
The county and ALLO would also seek state and federal grants to help fund the project. The county will request that local municipalities also commit funding, using a portion of their ARPA funds or other funds.
“Residential and small business customers “have too few options for fixed robust broadband service,” Thorpe noted. “Fixing our deployment and competition problems requires construction of a new broadband network. In other words, we need more competition and we need more broadband deployment.”
She explained that the task force chose ALLO because it has served rural communities and 18 years experience in construction and operation of both broadband backbone network and fiber-to-the-home and -business services.
She also pointed to the company’s strong management, proven record across several states and pledged to hire local employees. In addition, she said, ALLO has made Arizona a top priority and would be investing $120-150 million of its own capital in Yuma County.
ALLO’s Dwight “Doc” Wininger gave an overview of the company, noting that it’s getting ready to announce fiber projects in a number of Arizona communities. ALLO will start construction in February in Lake Havasu City.
Task force member Paul Brierley, also executive director of the Yuma Center for Excellence for Desert Agriculture, stressed the need for better broadband access in a time when the agriculture industry relies on the technology for the use of automation, drones and big data on farm fields. Broadband is “critical infrastructure, just like roads,” he said.
State Broadband Director Jeff Sobotka endorsed the project. “This is the most involved, aggressive group you will ever find because they understand this is the future,” he said. “This is a chance for Yuma County to lead. What these gentlemen are proposing is much better than what we have in Phoenix, faster, more secure, better speeds, good stuff.”
Chairman Tony Reyes questioned the amount of $37.5 million, when the supervisors had pledged $20 million in ARPA funds. Thorpe said that the project could be done in phases if only $20 million is available, and if more funding becomes available, the project could be expanded.
Brierley said that there are many grant opportunities and they are already applying for them. He also pointed out that ALLO is not coming to Yuma County because of the subsidy, but rather because it expects a return on its investment.
Supervisor Martin Porchas said he wanted to make sure the unserved and underserved communities don’t get left out. He reiterated that this was the concern that started this project.
LOCAL COMPANY ASKS FOR A CHANCE
Attorney Barry Olsen, representing Gila Electronics, a wireless broadband communication company serving Yuma since the 1980s, explained that Gila submitted a proposal but the company wasn’t provided with an interview. He noted that Gila has already built 25 miles of fiber “on their own dime.”
He said the company understands the local community, employs local individuals and works with local contractors.
Olsen compared ALLO’s proposal to Gila’s. “We are the better economical solution,” he said. “If you’re going to compare apples to apples, the local apple is the better apple when it comes down to this, and that is Gila Electronics.”
Questioned by Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi about the financial ability to handle the project, owner Carter Hendrick said the company had the ability to do the project.
Supervisors Darren Simmons said he wanted to give the local company a chance to be interviewed, but he noted the need to move quickly. “This is something that the rest of the state will be jumping on board quick, and if we don’t, we’re going to lose out,” he said.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines said he had received several calls from constituents expressing concern about sending local dollars out of the community and agreed that the local company should at least be interviewed.
“This looks like some of the projects that developed Yuma County, for example, the water delivery made Yuma County what it is today. It’s extremely critical that we look at that the same way. We have a company here locally that has been delivering metaphorically that water on their own dime,” he said.
Lines then made a motion to have the task force reconsider all the submitted bids. Pancrazi seconded the motion, and the board unanimously approved it.