More than $11 million in federal funds are being made available in Yuma County to cover the costs of care of migrants released from custody while awaiting the outcome of their asylum applications.

The money is part of more than $290 million to be distributed to 34 non-federal organizations throughout the United States under the new Emergency Food and Shelter Program administered by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you