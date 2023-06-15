More than $11 million in federal funds are being made available in Yuma County to cover the costs of care of migrants released from custody while awaiting the outcome of their asylum applications.
The money is part of more than $290 million to be distributed to 34 non-federal organizations throughout the United States under the new Emergency Food and Shelter Program administered by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Phoenix-based World Hunger Ecumenical Arizona Task Force (WHEAT) is the eligible applicant responsible for administering Yuma County’s share of funding that can be used to provide temporary shelter, food, transportation and other eligible services to migrants released by DHS while awaiting the outcomes of their applications for asylum.
Tamara Zivic, executive director of WHEAT, said organizations within Yuma County can apply as “sub-agencies” or subcontractors providing the services to migrants.
As of Tuesday, the federal government had yet to publish application guidelines, Zivic said.
The allocation of more than $290 million announced Tuesday is the third allocation of funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help local communities handle the costs of receiving migrants. Previously, $75 million was awarded in December and $332.5 million was released in May.
Another $73 million is slated to be released this summer.