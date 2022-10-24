Voters in the Gadsden Elementary School District have a long list of names to choose from as they fill three four-year terms of the district’s governing board.
Eleven candidates appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election, and a 12th person is running for a board seat as a write-in candidate.
The district consists of eight elementary and junior high schools and one preschool that serve students in San Luis, Ariz. and neighboring Gadsden.
Appearing on the ballot are incumbent Luis Marquez and candidates Lilliana Arroyo, Josue Becerra, Brian De La Hoya, Zahid Plantillas, Maria Luz Hoyos, Abelina Jaime, Lizbeth Vazquez, Jorge Duarte, Luis Borga and Alvaro Escalante. Genaro Soto is running as a write-in.
Below are responses to questions on the issues by Arroyo, Becerra, De La Hoya, Marquez and Plantillas. Answers from Hoyos, Jaime, Soto and Vasquez will be in the next edition. Duarte, Borga and Escalante did not respond to the questions.
Liliana Arroyo
Age: 49
Occupation: Responsible for community outreach for Comite de Bien Estar.
In your opinion what is the biggest challenge facing the Gadsden Elementary School District and how would you address it?:
I see many changes relating to the needs of the schools. One of them is paying attention directly to what is happening right now and what the children need. My respects to the current governing board – a lot has been achieved and changes don’t happen overnight, We need to listend also to the students and not just focus on what we believe they need. There are many challenges, not just one, and we need to prioritize what is most important to be addressed now and what in the future.
One challenge, however, is to get back to providing the level of education we were at before the pandemic, and then maintain that level. We have to be in contact with parents, who are a very important nucleus, because every day they see the the impact on their children.
Josue Becerra
Age: 29
Occupation: Postgraduate student at Arizona State University and employed in early child development
In your opinion what is the biggest challenge facing the Gadsden Elementary School District and how would you address it?:
Improve the reputations of the district’s transportation and finance departments and school district, eliminate nepotism in the district and improve the public’s perception of the district.
My first step would be to ensure the transportation department meets all state regulations. My second step would be to make sure all the personnel in the finance department are qualified for their jobs, in order to avoid more mistakes concerning pay to personnel for hours not worked. My third step would be to improve the reputation of the district by eliminating nepotism through rules that don’t allow relatives of school board members to be employed in the school district. Also, making district spending more transparent to the public.
Also I would like for the governing board to have public meeting to answer all concerns of the public, without there being any retaliation within or outside the district. Also I would like to give a greater voice to district employees, because they are also members of the community and that means that the district belongs to them as much as it does to residents of Gadsden and San Luis.
Brian De La Hoya
Age: 24
Occupation: University of Arizona student, part-time reporter with San Luis News.
In your opinion what is the biggest challenge facing the Gadsden Elementary School District and how would you address it?:
I believe there has to be a lot of academic instruction, more that there is now, in order to ensure that our district ranks high in math, reading, science and grammar. I believe that the district should invest in more psychologists to address the mental health needs of the children. In my opinion this district lacks strong and effective security to prevent shootings, or to prevent a shooter from entering our schools. Our schools need more security because we can’t allow a tragedy like the one that occurred in Uvalde, Texas.
Luis Marquez
Age: 63
Occupation: Retired police officer
In your opinion what is the biggest challenge facing the Gadsden Elementary School District and how would you address it?:
Right now the challenges are providing continuity of what we have achieved, maintaining academic standard, ensuring the safety of our students, and maintaining a good work environment for our employees and advocating for them. The governing board wants what’s best for our employees.
We can’t allow all that have achieved come to nothing. The district has been recognized locally, in the state, nationally and internationally. The governing board is a political and decision-making body and, in reality, it is the superintendent who guides the district; as the governing board we establish goals each year, we review them and we see that they are accomplished. The people trust in the governing board, and we have had an open-door policy. People can come and question us if they hear something that doesn’t seem right. Another goal is that all our schools earn an A grade (from the state) for performance.
Zahid Plantillas
Age: 23
Occupation: field director for political campaigns
In your opinion what is the biggest challenge facing the Gadsden Elementary School District and how would you address it?:
One of the challenges is that the governing board does not have enough contact or fundamental relations with other, higher levels of government. We need to work with our (state) representatives and legislators to be able to advocate for more funds for extracurricular activities, to improve education and better pay for teachers and employees, thereby reducing turnover. We need those relationships to bring more funds to the district.
Maria Luz Hoyos
Age: 78
Occupation: housewife and retired preschool teacher
In your opinion what is the biggest challenge facing the Gadsden Elementary School District and how would you address it?:
Based on the conversations I have had with parents and teachers, the biggest problem is the loss of teachers. The school district has very good teachers, but they need to be heard and well-compensated and have the best tools available to do their jobs.
Abelina Jaime
Age: 67
Occupation: housewife and former member of the Gadsden Elementary School District
In your opinion what is the biggest challenge facing the Gadsden Elementary School District and how would you address it?:
What I see in the district is that there is no concrete vision in what it is doing. It meets the state regulations, but there is no direction as to where the district wants to go. Also, it needs to work more closely with the representatives in state and federal legislatures and with other organizations to be able to bring more funds and programs to the district. Also it needs to have more communication with the community about what the district is doing and to involve parents more in the district.
Genaro Soto
Age: 54
Occupation: notary public, car and solar panel system salesman
In your opinion what is the biggest challenge facing the Gadsden Elementary School District and how would you address it?:
The biggest challenge is safety in the schools, the protection of the students, as well as promoting awareness among students about crime and drug abuse. Also, promoting parent involvement in the district in support of teachers, so that there can be greater academic performance among students.
Lizbeth Vazquez
Age: 29
Occupation: community organizer with Chispa Arizona
In your opinion what is the biggest challenge facing the Gadsden Elementary School District and how would you address it?:
San Luis is growing very rapidly, but we have only one preschool in the Gadsden Elementary School District. Early child education is very important in (child) development. (Early childhood) is a fundamental period for learning, and not only intellectual but emotional and social development could be compromised if we don’t have good preschool education. It’s a challenge for the community and for parents, because otherwise they feel the obligation to take their children to a private preschool or one out of town. One of my proposals is that we focus on and expand preschool programs in the district.
Another challenge is the presence of the Somerton Elementary School District (building schools) in our city of San Luis. Also retaining employees in the Gadsden district by paying competitive salaries. Also focusing on the professional growth of teachers and employees by offering more training.