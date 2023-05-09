SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A total of 123 migrants from 12 different countries were rescued by police over the weekend after having been reported by relatives in their home countries as having been kidnapped by suspected human traffickers.
All but 10 of them were freed Saturday from a residence at Amapolas B Avenue near 21st Street following a joint operation by municipal, state and federal police. Five individuals suspected of detaining them at the home on the city’s southeast side were arrested, according to a news release issued by the Sonora prosecutor’s office.
The migrants rescued Saturday came from El Salvador, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, India, Peru, Nepal, Bangladesh, Cuba, Colombia, Brazil and Afghanistan.
Authorities did not say whether migrants were planning to come to the Yuma area to request asylum in anticipation of Thursday’s lifting of Title 42, or had other destinations.
Migrants freed Saturday and interviewed on condition of anonymity by the Tribuna de San Luis newspaper said they had entered Mexico a month earlier and that human traffickers had demanded ransoms of $2,500 each from their relatives back home.
The five arrested as kidnapping suspects were identified by first name only by police as Jaime Noe N., 20 years old, and Axel Yoan N., 22, both Honduran nationals; Leobardo N., 49, and Carlos Aaron N., 34, both of Hermosillo, Son., and Jesus Armando N., 40, from the Sonora city of Nacozari de Garcia.
The migrants were receiving medical care and food over the weekend from Mexico’s National Institute of Migration.
The prosecutor’s office said the rescue of the 113 migrants followed the rescue the day before of a Colombian family of 10. The family members – seven males and three females – were reported missing by relatives in Colombia to Mexican authorities last week.
Police said the 10 were traveling on a bus on the highway from Sonoyta to San Luis Rio Colorado when they were forced off the vehicle by armed men at about 11 a.m. about 90 miles east of the city. They were found later Friday by police at a gas station on the west side of San Luis Rio Colorado.
In a separate case April 27, police in Sonoyta rescued 63 migrants, 13 of whom were minors. Most of the migrants were from Ecuador, with the others coming from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Peru and Dominican Republic, according to the Sonora prosecutor’s office.