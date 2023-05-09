POLICIACA SLRC 1 (copy)

San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos González Yescas (left) speaks with a group of migrants Saturday after their release from suspected human traffickers.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A total of 123 migrants from 12 different countries were rescued by police over the weekend after having been reported by relatives in their home countries as having been kidnapped by suspected human traffickers.

All but 10 of them were freed Saturday from a residence at Amapolas B Avenue near 21st Street following a joint operation by municipal, state and federal police. Five individuals suspected of detaining them at the home on the city’s southeast side were arrested, according to a news release issued by the Sonora prosecutor’s office.

