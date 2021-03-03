EL CENTRO -- At least 15 people are dead following a collision Tuesday morning involving a sport utility vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer.
Local officials believe the Ford Expedition was carrying undocumented immigrants and fleeing from the Border Patrol at the time it collided with the semi on State Route 115 and Norrish Road, between the cities of Holtville and Calipatria.
The Border Patrol, however, had yet to confirm that report on Tuesday.
Investigators said the SUV, though designed with a maximum occupancy of eight passengers, was carrying 27 passengers at the time of the accident.
Fourteen people were declared dead at the scene of the accident, while a 15th victim died of injuries at El Centro Regional Medical Center, the hospital said.
Six other people were being treated at ECRMC, while two others were at taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley and another three were taken to hospitals in the region.
Adolphe Edward, executive director of the ECRMC, said specialists from San Diego have come to the El Centro hospital to help tend to the injured.
According to reports, the SUV collided with a semi-tractor trailer owned by Havens and Sons that was carrying gravel.
The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries, according to reports.