SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Nineteen area residents have earned their GED high school equivalency certificates as members of the latest graduating class of the YouthBuild program.

The program, sponsored by AmeriCorp and administered in Yuma County by PPEP, a Tucson-based educational organization, allows high school dropouts between the ages of 17 and 24 to renew their educations while also learning construction and vocational skills.

