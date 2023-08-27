SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Nineteen area residents have earned their GED high school equivalency certificates as members of the latest graduating class of the YouthBuild program.
The program, sponsored by AmeriCorp and administered in Yuma County by PPEP, a Tucson-based educational organization, allows high school dropouts between the ages of 17 and 24 to renew their educations while also learning construction and vocational skills.
Twenty-three people originally made up Group 21 of the YouthBuild program, of whom 19 successfully completed its requirements to graduate.
“From this group, a large percentage are graduates,” said Jesse Lopez, YouthBuild program coordinator. “The highest percentage of graduates we have achieved is 95%. Not all of them complete it. Some go through it successfully; some don’t pass all the exams immediately. But generally it’s a good number of graduates.”
As one of the YouthBuild requirements, participants must perform service projects in the communities that host the program. Participants in San Luis have performed such projects as repairing or remodeling homes of low-income and eldery residents, improving public parks and collecting financial contributions and canned goods for the Yuma Community Food Bank.
The program is now recruiting participants for the next YouthBuild class slated to begin its studies in October.
Participants must have worked in agriculture or be children of farmworkers to qualify for the program.
For more information about the program, contact Lopez at 928-920-3631, or Imelda Monreal, 928-581-1897, or visit the YouthBuild office at 731 N. William Brooks Ave. in San Luis.