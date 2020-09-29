SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The bodies of two unidentified men were found Monday morning alongside a rural road west of this city, just four days after four people were slain execution-style in San Luis Rio Colorado, police said.
Municipal police did not say how the two men died or if their deaths were related to the slayings that occurred Thursday night. But the discovery prompted fears of a new wave of violence in the border city following a lull the previous month.
The police department said it was notified at 6 a.m. Monday of the discovery of bodies by motorists traveling the road between San Luis Rio Colorado and the tiny farming community of Ejido San Luis.
Police did not say if the men had been fatally shot or if their bodies showed other signs of violence.
Sonora state police are investigating the deaths.
Late Thursday night, the bodies of four males ranging in age from 17 to 24 were found lined up in row at an uninhabited building on 9th Street on the city’s south side. Each had been shot in the back of the head.
State police said the killings were carried out at the site where the bodies were found. No suspects have been arrested in the killings.
Those slayings brought to five the number of homicides recorded in September in the border city across from Yuma County that has become the scene over the past two years of spiking violence attributed to drug trafficking and organized crime.
Only one killing was recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado in August, while eight were recorded in July.
Semaforo Delictivo, a civil organization in Mexico that tracks crime rates around that nation, said 37 slayings occurred in San Luis Rio Colorado from January through August, down from 52 recorded during the same eight-month period of 2019.