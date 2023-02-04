HOSPITAL 1 (copy)

This is a conceptual image of a 67-bed hospital and medical complex planned in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO – A private medical complex with a 67-bed hospital as its centerpiece will be built in this city’s downtown with financing provided by the North American Development Bank.

The institution that provides financing for bilateral economic development projects recently announced the signing of a contract for a $14.2 million loan to the OSME medical group for design and construction of the hospital that will include and emergency and intensive care units, radiology department and lab, plus a center for medical specialties.

