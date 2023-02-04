SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO – A private medical complex with a 67-bed hospital as its centerpiece will be built in this city’s downtown with financing provided by the North American Development Bank.
The institution that provides financing for bilateral economic development projects recently announced the signing of a contract for a $14.2 million loan to the OSME medical group for design and construction of the hospital that will include and emergency and intensive care units, radiology department and lab, plus a center for medical specialties.
The project will be built on a parcel at the corner of Hildalgo Avenue and Morelos Street, four blocks from the port of entry into the city. It will be located next to OSME’s current clinic that provides primary care services.
NADBank said in a news release that the project will improve access in the border city to general and urgent health care services to residents of the Mexican border city, as well as to agricultural workers and their families living in the Yuma area.
“This project is the first sustainable building to be funded by NADBank,” said Calixto Mateos Hanel, the financial institution’s managing director. “The new facilities are expected to use 43% less water than conventional medical establishments and 18% less electricity, which will increase access to affordable and sustainable healthcare services in the region.
The hospital will increase the total number of hospital beds in the city from 117 to 184.
The project’s developer, Nuevo Uno Integradora, will use sustainable construction techniques and thermally efficient building materials expected to provide significant water and energy savings, NADBank said.
Santos Gonzales Yescas, the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, said the hospital will both serve local health care needs and make the city a destination of medical tourists – people who travel to Mexico from the United States for medical care.
That, in turn, “will bring economic benefits to other sectors (of the local economy), including the restaurant, business and service industries,” he said.