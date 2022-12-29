SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Whether they want to pursue careers in the vocational fields or have something else in mind, 70 teens and young adults in San Luis got a second chance recently, having received their high school equivalency certificates.

Fifty-six of them earned their certificates through the HEP program administered by PPEP, a Tucson-based nonprofit educational organization that serves students throughout Arizona.

