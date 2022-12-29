SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Whether they want to pursue careers in the vocational fields or have something else in mind, 70 teens and young adults in San Luis got a second chance recently, having received their high school equivalency certificates.
Fifty-six of them earned their certificates through the HEP program administered by PPEP, a Tucson-based nonprofit educational organization that serves students throughout Arizona.
Another 14 got their certificates through the YouthBuild program, a nationwide vocational education program that PPEP oversees in San Luis.
Both programs serve people in their late teens or early 20s who did not finish high school. The YouthBuild program not only enables participants to complete classroom studies toward the General Educational Development or GED certificates, but also to learn construction and other vocational skills and perform community service projects.
The 70 students received their GED certificates in a recent graduation ceremony in San Luis in which John Arnold, executive director and founder of PPEP, presided.
“I felt as if it were the graduation for the first generation of students of PPEP TEC,” said Arnold, referring to charter high schools his organization also operates in San Luis and Somerton. “We feel the same pride in investing in their future. (YouthBuild and HEP participants) made a plan for themselves and they followed it, and that plan is to achieve things beyond what their parents achieved.”
The graduation has special meaning for Arnold, falling on the 55th anniversary of the founding of PPEP, which began when Arnold traveled in a converted school bus to farm fields in the Tucson area to provide English and basic education programs to farmworkers.
Jesse Lopez, coordinator of the YouthBuild program for PPEP, said the 14 YouthBuild participants represent the 20th class of graduates since the program began in San Luis.
Fulfilling one of the requirements of participation in the YouthBuild program, the students collectively completed 6,600 hours of community service, performing such projects in and around San Luis as planting trees in public spaces, refurbishing public parks, rehabilitating housing for low-income, elderly and handicapped residents, and collecting food for the Yuma Community Food Bank and the Bethel orphanage in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
Thirteen of the 14 graduates, he said, now plan to continue their educations at Arizona Western College.