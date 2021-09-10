As soon as someone mentions “nine eleven,” chances are you know what they’re are talking about before they say anything else.
Because, if you were alive on Sept. 11, 2001, you had your eyes fixed on a TV screen, watching images of a jetliner slamming into the World Trade Center, watching as the Twin Towers came tumbling down into a big, smoky pile of rubble.
Those images may remain vivid, so much so it may seem like just yesterday that the terrorist attacks occurred.
But it was 20 years ago. Since then, another generation of Americans has been born and is coming of age.
The Yuma Fire Department and the United Yuma Firefighters Association want 9/11 to remain firmly rooted in our collective conscience, whether we were around or yet to be born.
Saturday, they are staging two 5K runs, one open to the public, and a symbolic stair climb to memorialize the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Those events will lead up to a 9 a.m. memorial ceremony that is open to the public.
“We appreciate the outpouring of support Yuma Fire Department personnel always receive from the citizens of Yuma and on this 20{sup}th{/sup} anniversary we ask that people remember those who were lost and the sacrifices made,” said Mike Irr, public information officer for YFD.
Those are among events planned in the area to commemorate the 20th anniversary of terrorist hijackings of jetliners that then crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and into a rural field in Pennsylvania.
The activities include the following:
• The Yuma Harley Owners Group is organizing a 9/11 Memorial Run for two purposes: commemorating the New York firefighters who lost their lives saving people trapped in the World Trade Center, and raising money to send youngsters have suffered injuries from fire to the Arizona Children’s Burn Camp in Prescott.
All motorcyclists are welcome to take part in the fund-raising ride that will leave Bobby’s Territorial Harley-Davidson, 2550 E. Gila Ridge Road, following signup from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Cost to take part is $20 to ride solo or $30 for a rider and partner.
Organizers will award raffle prizes, as well as prizes to high and low hand winners. Event T-shirts will be handed out while supplies last.
Riders who sign up for the ride will be served a free lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse. Non-riders can purchase a ticket for lunch, with proceeds going to send children to the burn camp.
Reynold Jerome III, president of the Yuma HOG, said the group and the Bobby’s Territorial Harley-Davidson organized the run to help out the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation, which has seen the donations it used to send youngsters to the burn camp drop amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to raise as money as we can so the kids can continue going to the camp,” he said.
For more information, call 928-782-1931 or visit https://territorialhd.com/.
• Area firefighters, law enforcement officers, other first responders and military personnel stationed in Yuma will take part in the stair climb at the Pancrazi Building at 350 W. 16th St. from 5 to 7 a.m. on Saturday.
They will repeatedly climb up and down the building’s staircase in a ceremony symbolizing the ascent by New York firefighters of the World Trade Center to rescue people trapped in the burning towers.
“We’ll wear full gear because that’s what they did,” said Aaron Wonders, a Yuma firefighter and United Yuma Firefighters Association member.
In the case of the firefighters participating in the climb, they’ll be lugging about 55 pounds of gear each, including personal protection equipment air packs. Law enforcement officers who take part in the event typically wear their protective vests.
Wonders is expecting up to 50 participants in the stair climb.
This marks the fourth year of the climb, which has been staged at several locations around the city. The event took place once before at the Pancrazi Building, said Wonders.
“They were nice enough to give us permission (to do it again), and we just had to sign a waiver,” he said.
“The public is welcome to view the climb, come by to say thanks, give a high-five or whatever from the north parking lot.”
• The 9/11 Memorial 20th Anniversary 5K and ceremony is open to the public. Registration for the event begins at 5:30 a.m. at the Heritage Library lawn, 350 S. 3rd Ave. Following a moment of silence at 7:28 a.m., the run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m.
Cost to register for to take part in the walk is $25, with proceeds going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national non-profit organization that helps first responders and military personnel injured in the line of duty get back on their feet.
• Firefighters only will take part in the Stephen Siller Memorial Tunnel to Towers Walk/Run, slated to leave at 7:50 a.m. Saturday from Yuma Fire Station No. 3, 508 E. 25th St., and conclude at Fire Station No. 1, 353 S. 3rd Ave.
The firefighters are expected to run or walk in full gear and carry American flags, in honor of those who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
The event is named for a New York firefighter who had finished his shift and was on his way to play golf when he heard on his scanner that the first jetliner had hit the World Trade Center. He returned to work to get his gear, rushed to the scene, then raced on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he died trying to save others.
• The public is invited to attend a 9 a.m. service at the site on the grounds of Station 1 of the Sept. 11 Memorial, which consists of a chunk of one of the fallen towers.
The ceremony features a “Patriot Day” proclamation, plus choir, band and dance performances. Refreshments and commemorative T-shirts will be available from the UYFFA.
Some seating will be available but people are advised to bring portable chairs. The 300 block of 3rd Avenue will be closed. Limited parking will be available next to the station, and parking also will be available in lots next to nearby City Hall, at One City Plaza.
• The Knights of Columbus Council 9378 will host a Blue Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 505 S. Avenue B, to hornor those who lost their lives as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The service is free and open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks.
For more information, send an e-mail to email kc9378yuma@gmail.com