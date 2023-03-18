SAN LUIS, Ariz. – People who dial 911 here may be transferred to police in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., before being routed back to this side of the border to the emergency dispatchers they were trying to reach in the first place.

Callers in the Arizona border city are getting routed across the border because they are close to cell phone towers in Mexico and because that country also uses the 911 emergency number, police in San Luis, Ariz., said.

