SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Four years ago Vanessa Aguiar entered Arizona State University with the goal of being the first in her family to get college education.
This month the 22-year-old San Luis resident graduated from ASU with a bachelor’s degree with not one, not two, not three but four majors.
She started out with one, but as she gained interest in other disciplines, she said, she added additional majors to her course of study. Aguiar knew it would mean a lot more work for her, but she got it all done in four years, ending up with a quadruple major – in philosophy, global studies, political science and French.
“In truth, it took me a lot of work, a lot of commitment and managing my time well,” said Aguilar, who ranked seventh in the Class of 2019 at San Luis High School. “It was a commitment I made with myself, but the support of my family was never lacking.”
As she applied herself to her studies in 2020, Aguiar had to deal with the burden of the deaths of her mother Rosario and grandmother Blanca within months of each other.
“It was very big blow,” she said. “It was very sad. My mother was my best friend, the person with whom I could talk about everything. She was the one who most motivated me and believed in me, but I had made her the promise that I would finish my education, and I had to fulfill it.”
Her mother was an agricultural worker, as is his father Hector currently, and Aguiar says it is their example that have inspired her to face and overcome her own challenges.
“It is typical for someone to say, ‘I don’t want to work in the field like my parents,’ but I want to be like them, with their dedication. I have so much appreciation for what it is to work in the field, and I feel that it should be honored more.”
Aguiar said she owes much of her success at ASU to the university’s CAMP Scholar Project, which helps students from migrant or farmworker families adjust to university life.
“By being a migrant student, I had the support of the program and it helped me a lot,” she said. “They helped me get a job in the university while I was studying. The program does a lot to help students avoid dropping out of the university.”
Earlier while attending ASU, Aguiar was chosen to work as an intern in congressional offices in Washington, but her internship was suspended owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, she will finally get to start the nine-month internship.
Afterward she’s scheduled to begin law school at the University of California at Los Angeles, specializing in author and intellectual property rights.
She says she is proud of being a San Luis native and says she hopes she can serve as an example for others pursuing their own educational dreams.
“They need to know that no achievement is too small to be celebrated, that it should be applauded because what for one person may seem small is for others something that is very big, something that can motivate them.”