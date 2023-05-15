AGUIAR 1 (copy)

Vanessa Aguiar, who graduated from ASU with a quadruple major this month, dedicated her achievement to her late mother. The mortar board she’s hold says “For my angel who applauds me from heaven.”

 PHOTO BY DEANNA DENT/ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Four years ago Vanessa Aguiar entered Arizona State University with the goal of being the first in her family to get college education.

This month the 22-year-old San Luis resident graduated from ASU with a bachelor’s degree with not one, not two, not three but four majors.

