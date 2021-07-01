It might be said that this July 4 is not only a celebration of independence but a celebration of independence from COVID-19.
A year after the pandemic forced the cancelation of 4th of July celebrations – or turned them into virtual observances – cities around Yuma County and the Quechan tribe are going back to hosting in-person events.
The public can look forward to a return to observances that feature not only fireworks, but attractions of the kind routinely enjoyed in the pre-pandemic years, including live music and DJ performances, water slide and other kids’ attractions, and food service by vendors.
San Luis, Ariz., will shoot off fireworks at not one but two locations. Somerton will again stage a water balloon fight among those attending its celebration. And motorcycle stunts will be part of the Quechan Tribe’s pre-Independence Day celebration.
And with coronavirus cases having fallen dramatically in the area, event organizers aren’t imposing mask requirements or social distancing restrictions. It’s up to visitors to come vaccinated or otherwise take precautions of their own.
“If you’ve been vaccinated and you feel comfortable not wearing a mask, great,” said Brissa Garcia, Somerton’s special events coordinator who took charge of organizing that city’s celebration. “If you’ve been vaccinated and want to wear a mask, that’s great too.”
Owing to its continued observance of COVID-19 precautions, the Cocopah Tribe will not have a 4th of July celebration this year.
Here’s how the nation’s celebration will be celebrated around the the county:
Early Independence Day Celebration
Paradise Casino, 450 Quechan Drive in Winterhaven, will again host its traditional July 3 celebration, which will feature motorcycle stunts by the Boost Mobile Freestyle MX team.
Doors for the free event open at 6 p.m., with the motorcycle stunts slated to take place in three 25-minute sets between 7 and 9 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin about 9:30 p.m.
Free popcorn, cotton candy, snowcones, soft drinks and water will be available, and vendors will be on site selling other food items.
Fully vaccinated visitors won’t be required to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated are urged to wear them. Masks and gloves are available on request from the casino’s Players Rewards Club.
Yuma’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
As in pre-pandemic years the Ray Kroc Sports Complex, 1280 W. Desert Sun Drive, will be venue for this celebration on July 4.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for the free celebration. Bobby McClendon Jr. will serve as DJ, and a 20-minute fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m.
San Luis Fourth of July
San Luis originally planned for a virtual celebration, with fireworks set off at west and east side locations to give residents a view of the exhibitions wherever they lived. But with more residents getting vaccinated and daily cases falling, the city decided it would be safe to go ahead with the in-person celebration, said Angelica Roldan, assistant parks and recreation director.
“The mayor and the council decided that we were ready, that we needed to have things for the people again,” she said.
Fireworks will still be set off at two sites, Joe Orduño Park and the second side on the east end, but the park located at Main Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard will also serve as the venue for the free, in-person celebration that begins at 6 p.m.
The shindig will feature live music by Yuma ‘80s rock band Checker’d Past; Monoser, made up of musicians from around the south county, and the headliner, Chilanga Panda, a tribute band to Cafe Tacuba, a popular alternative and Latin rock band from Mexico.
A variety of foods and drink will be available from vendors and attractions for children include water slides.
Somerton Fourth of July
Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave., will again serve as venue for this year’s celebration, which also is free. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Earlier in year, with the COVID-19 incidence still high, the city planned to cancel the water balloon fight. But plans changed as more of the city’s residents got vaccinated and cases dropped.
“Once restrictions were lifted, the mayor and (city) council asked me to try our hardest to be able to have the water balloon fight.”
Some 57,000 filled balloons will be available for attendees who will split up into opposing sides in what has proved to be a popular respite from the heat at the celebration.
Yuma band Downtime will open entertainment at 7:30 p.m., followed by Ed Flower & La Chambita, a band from Calexico. Bruno and the Hooligans, a tribute band to Bruno Mars, will be the headliner.
Food and drink will be available from any of 20 vendors working the event. Among attractions for kids will also be 14 inflatables, including water slides.
Wellton Fourth of July
Wellton will host a fireworks exhibition at Butterfield Park, 10234 Dome St., beginning at 8:30 p.m. There will be no vendors.