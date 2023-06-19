Frank Mallek is carrying on not one but two traditions of service in his family.
Frank Mallek is carrying on not one but two traditions of service in his family.
Like his grandfather and father before him, he is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
And like his father, he will serve as an attorney in the Marine Corps, as a Judge Advocate.
Mallek, one of four children Conrad and Gloria Mallek of Yuma, graduated in May with a law degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago, formerly known as the John Marshall Law School.
Frank currently is in Chicago, studying to pass the Illinois Bar, after which he will go to Quantico, Va., to attend the Basic School, a rigorous six-month course that trains Marine infantry officers. After that, he plans to attend the Naval Justice School in Newport, R.I., to become a trial attorney in the military. He hopes to be stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., or Okinawa, Japan.
“I am looking forward to becoming a judge advocate to follow in my father’s footsteps,” he said, noting that he grew up hearing about Conrad’s experiences as a Marine and a Judge Advocate. “I’m looking forward to creating my own memories, and doing the best that I can.”
Born in raised in Yuma, he attended Kofa High School, playing soccer on the boys team and winning the honor of Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Boys Soccer Player of the Year for 2013-14. He went to Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, on a scholarship, playing soccer there for four years and graduating in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2018.
Interning in the Yuma County Public Defender’s office following graduation, he decided to apply for law school.
Like his father, he was accepted into the Marine Officer Candidate School while in his second year of law school. Completing the 10-week officer school in 2022 and earning a commission as a second lieutenant, he returned to the University of Illinois-Chicago to finish work for his law degree.
While father and son have followed similar paths, Conrad says his own career came about in a way he did not foresee decades ago as a recent college graduate with a degree in accounting.
“I never thought I was going to join the Marine Corps,” Conrad said. “My dad was in the Marines, and he served in World War II, in the Pacific. I went to a (Marine) convention with him and I listened to the stories these guys told. It was unbelievable what they went through.”
He met with a Marine recruiter and applied to attend Officer Candidate School. Accepted in 1975, he began what would be a 12-year career as an active-duty Marine serving as a Judge Advocate, followed by another 16 years in the Marine reserves. He retired with the rank of colonel after nearly three decades of service in the military.
“The chips just fell into place,” he says today.
Wanting to continue practicing in the courtroom, Mallek joined the Yuma County Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor, serving for 20 years. Following retirement from the county, he was contracted by the U.S. State Department to help the Iraqi government set up its judicial system.
Conrad’s father, also named Frank Mallek, was a sergeant in the Marines. He was wounded in combat on Saipan and was awarded a Purple Heart.
The grandson said his father has been his lifelong role model. “He is just the perfect example for what I want to be.”
