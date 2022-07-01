Yuma and other cities in the county will celebrate the nation’s birthday with a bang even as supply chain problems or fears of fire prompt other communities to forego 4th of July fireworks exhibitions.
Yuma will have its celebration with fireworks two days early on Saturday, while Somerton, San Luis and Wellton will have theirs on Monday. As in the past, Paradise Casino will celebrate with fireworks the day before, this year on Sunday.
Supply chain issues that have put a crimp in the distribution of many consumer products have likewise limited the availability of fireworks, in turn reducing the number of vendors able to put on public shows, Yuma city officials say.
For that reason, or for concerns about fire amid dry conditions, Phoenix and several of its suburbs are among communities across the state that are suspending fireworks this year.
Brissa Garcia, Somerton’s special events coordinator, said she spoke with several vendors about putting on her city’s show, but that only one, Lantis Fireworks of Utah, could guarantee delivery of the fireworks.
Lantis has been the fireworks vendor for Somerton in the past, she said, but this year that city and Yuma and San Luis have synchronized the days of their celebrations so that the Utah company can serve all three cities.
“This is going to be the first time they’ll be doing Yuma, Somerton and San Luis together,” said Angelica Roldan, acting parks and recreation director in San Luis, who is overseeing that city’s Fourth of July festivities.
“It’s going to be hard, but I know they’re coming prepared ... and will provide a great show,” Roldan said.
Representatives from Lantis did not immediately respond to calls for comment.
Yuma’s celebration is scheduled to get under way at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ray Kroc Sports Complex, 1280 W. Desert Hills Drive, with a 20-minute fireworks show slated for 9 p.m.
Somerton’s festivities start at 5 p.m. Monday at Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave., with a 15-minute fireworks show due to begin at 9:30 a.m.
In San Luis, the gates at Joe Orduño Park, 965 N. Park Ave., will open to the public at 6:45 p.m., with fireworks set off for 15 minutes beginning at 9:45 p.m. Monday.
Butterfield Park, 10234 Dome St., is the venue for Wellton’s celebration that begins at 5:45 p.m. Fireworks are due to begin at dark Monday evening.
Paradise Casino’s Early Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. The casino had its own challenges in lining up fireworks, said Kyle Gawthorp, executive director of marketing and hotel operations for the casino.
“It was not easy to put this show together but we made it happen,” he said.
The Cocopah Casino will not be hosting a fireworks celebration this year.
Garcia said the supply chain not only has put a crimp on availability of fireworks and vendors but has driven up the cost of the fireworks by 70%.
As a consequence, she said, Somerton cut the time of Monday’s exhibition by five minutes, saving the city $1,250 a minute, for a total of $6,250.
“Fireworks are so important, but then again we also have to remember we’re spending taxpayers’ money,” Garcia said.
Below is a roundup of Fourth of July events in the Yuma area:
Yuma
Admission to Yuma’s Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular is $1 per person, with children 3 and under admitted for free.
Parking is free for the event that begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ray Kroc Sports Complex.
The public is encouraged to bring chairs and blankets into the complex, but outside food and drink, glass, pets and personal fireworks will not be permitted.
The celebration will conclude at 10 p.m.
San Luis
Joe Orduño Park will open its gates at 5 p.m. Monday for special needs children only, Roldan said.
“We are providing the opportunity for special needs children to have time on the rides, before the gates are opened to the general public,” she said.
The public will be admitted at 6:45 p.m., and admission for all ages is free.
“The event is for the entire family, and we encourage people to stay (throughout festivities) and for more people to come.”
The musical program is slated to start at 6:45 p.m. with Las Calakas, a cumbia and rock band from Phoenix taking the stage, followed at 8:10 p.m. by Victimas del Doctor Celebro, a Mexican rock band that gained fame in
in the 1990s and continues to record and play at international festivals.
Following fireworks, El Gran Silencio, a band from Monterrey, Mexico, will close the celebration with a mix of Spanish rock, reggae and other music of other genres.
The public will be able to purchase food from any of more than 20 vendors, Roldan said, and free watermelon slices will be served.
Somerton
Admission to Somerton’s celebration at Council Avenue Park is also free Monday.
Checker’d Past, a Yuma band that plays 1980s rock, will kick off the music program at 5:30 p.m.
A water balloon fight has been one of the favorite attractions of the celebration for the past decade, and this year’s fight is slated to begin at 7 p.m. City officials say 57,000 balloons will be filled in advance for the fight, in which anyone can participate.
The city first included the fight in Fourth of July festivities to enlist the residents in an attempt to set a world record for the biggest balloon fight. But not anymore, says Garcia.
“We’re just doing it for fun. We’re not trying to break any records this year.”
The public can also take part in watermelon eating and dance contests, with prizes going to the winners.
Rural, a norteño music group made up musicians from the area, is scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m.
From 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., the public can roller skate on a skating course set up by Under The Sun Skating. Skates will be provided for those who don’t have their own.
“Our theme (for the celebration) is ‘Retro’ – the ‘60s and ‘70,” Garcia said. “Roller skating was big back then.”
Following the fireworks will be a performance by the local band Retomo Latino.
Wellton
Wellton’s 4th of July celebration is also free Monday.
Food vendors will serve tacos, hot dogs and hamburgers to the public, and a DJ will play music. A water slide and games will also be available for kids’ enjoyment.
The fireworks show is slated to begin at dark.
Paradise Casino
Admission is free for Paradise Casino’s Early Independence Day Celebration Sunday in the south parking lot at 450 Quechan Drive in Winterhaven. Free popcorn, cotton candy, snowcones, soft drinks and water will be available, but vendors will also offer a variety of food.
Besides the 20-minute fireworks show, the celebration features a live performance by the Yuma band Radical Rewind and music provided by DJ Bobby McClendon. Jumpers and carnival games will be available to children.
Visitors can bring lawn chairs or similar seats for the fireworks display. They may also bring bottled water and labeled non-alcoholic drinks, but no cooler will be allowed.
36th annual Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony
The Caballeros de Yuma will host this ceremony that celebrates not only the nation’s birthday but honors men and women who have served in U.S. armed forces.
Scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Yuma Armed Forces Park, 291 S. Gila St., the ceremony features flag raising by Venture Crew 8051 and flag presentation by Robert Sloncen, a Yuma County resident who will be honored for his years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Col. Chuck Duick, commander of the Marine Corps Air Station, and Service Member of the Year awards will be presented to personnel of MCAS and the Yuma Proving Ground.
Yuma vocalist Wendy McKay will sing the National Anthem and lead attendees in sing various patriotic songs. The American Legion Post 19 Ceremonial Team will perform the Three Volley Rifle Salute and Taps.
Retired Col. Rob Filbey, former commander of YPG, will serve as master of ceremonies.