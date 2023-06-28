SAN LUIS, Ariz. – An expansion and remodeling project that will double the number of car lanes at the San Luis I Port of Entry formally got under way Tuesday morning in a groundbreaking ceremony that brought Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to town.
They were joined by Robin Carnahan, head of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), as well as the mayors of San Luis and San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., who were among the dignitaries who turned over shovelfuls of dirt to kick off a project long sought to reduce wait times experienced by motorists crossing the border from Mexico.
The project, slated to be completed by the fall of 2028 at an estimated cost of $308 million allocated by Congress, follows years of lobbying from San Luis and Yuma County officials. Local officials say expediting the flow of shoppers, workers and other visitors from Mexico is key to bilateral economic growth.
And, San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said, just the money pumped into the construction work will serve as a shot in the arm to the local economy.
“This is a project of great importance,” Riedel said in an interview following the groundbreaking. “People don’t have an idea of the magnitude of economic development that we are going to have with the project. Just in the five years of the construction, millions of dollars are going to remain in (the local) economy.”
While the expansion ultimately will open more car lanes, motorists in the short term should expect continued delays as they pass through a construction zone on their way across the border, Riedel warned.
“With all growth, we have to go through some pain,” she said, “but in the end it is going to be something that is very good for San Luis and the region. San Luis is the future of Arizona. We are an important gateway, we are the gateway.”
The number of northbound car lanes from Mexico will increase from eight to 16, with the new lanes crossing over what was once Amistad Park in San Luis. The project also includes construction of new stations for inspecting cars entering and leaving the United States and the construction of a new administrative building, plus the addition of four new pedestrian lanes, bringing the total number of lanes for people arriving on foot from Mexico to 14.
Funding for the port remodeling and expansion comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Acts, both signed into law by President Biden.
The project, overseen by the Colorado construction firm of Hensel Phelps, also calls for the installation of cutting edge, environmentally friendly inspection technology to aid Customs and Border Protection officers whose mission includes stopping narcotics and other contraband from entering the country.
Donald R. Stakes, executive director of CBP’s Field Office Mission Support Directorate, said the money invested in the port pays not only for construction but also to hire the necessary number of personnel to fully staff the border crossing.
“With all the modernization projects at the ports, we need the correct number of employees,” he said in an interview. “We were lucky that in the last budget, adjustments were made in this area to ensure that with the increase in the car lanes at (San Luis I), we have the correct number of personnel to work.
“We are hiring 20 additional officers this year and we will continue talks to get approval for more in the following years.”
Carnahan, whose agency oversees the construction and maintenance of federal buildings, said U.S. officials are continuing talks with their counterparts in Mexico to advance a complementary expansion of the port of entry into San Luis Rio Colorado.
“We are speaking (frequently) with the Mexican government to ensure that, once the new facilities are in place to move traffic more rapidly, there is infrastructure on both sides of the border – on the Arizona side and the Sonora side,” she said.
“Our team is communicating with the government of Sonora and the government of Mexico,” she said, adding “this will be tremendous for businesses (on the border) and very good for people who cross daily and for tourism. This has been owed to them for a long time, and we are proud to be part of what I think will be a generational investment that is going to serve for many years.”
The mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, Santos Gonzalez Yescas, said the officials in Mexico are in the final of stages of negotiations to secure additional land to move the Mexican port of entry farther to the west, where traffic will flow into the city from Archibald Street in San Luis, Ariz.
“As the second busiest non-commercial port in Arizona, San Luis I currently serves three million drivers and two-and-a-half million pedestrians annually. Once completed, the port will boast a 40% increase in pedestrian inspection capacity and a 100% increase in vehicle inspection capacity while also improving security, alleviating congestion, and boosting the local economy while creating good-paying jobs for local communities,” the GSA noted in a press release.