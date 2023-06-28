SAN LUIS, Ariz. – An expansion and remodeling project that will double the number of car lanes at the San Luis I Port of Entry formally got under way Tuesday morning in a groundbreaking ceremony that brought Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to town.

They were joined by Robin Carnahan, head of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), as well as the mayors of San Luis and San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., who were among the dignitaries who turned over shovelfuls of dirt to kick off a project long sought to reduce wait times experienced by motorists crossing the border from Mexico.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you