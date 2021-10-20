Yumans take care of Yumans – and this year’s Philanthropist of the Year sets the example.
For 22 years, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma has celebrated philanthropy with the annual Heart of Yuma Awards. Tuesday night marked the second year the awards have gone virtual, but despite the changes COVID has brought, the event demonstrated, in the foundation’s Regional Director Veronica Shorr’s words, that, “Yumans [are] doing good!”
Streamed via Zoom, attendees were able to express their well wishes and excitement for the nominees. Many attendees participated in the chat and used emoji reactions as a means to digitally applaud the night’s winners.
“As a community foundation, we have the privilege to work closely with people who support charitable organizations across the county,” said Shorr in her welcome, “but let’s not call what they do charity work. It’s more than that; it’s about creating positive outcomes in our community. I hope this evening inspires you to ‘Give Where You Live.’”
The Heart of Yuma Awards presents winners for seven “Outstanding” categories, the Philanthropist of the Year Award, the Stephen and Bobbie Shadle Hero Award and grant cycle winners for the year.
The winners for these categories are chosen each year by members of the Blue Ribbon Panel, who review the nominations and select the best of each category. While Shorr mentioned that it was not an easy task, the panel found their winner in Yvonne Peach, who owns the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel.
“This year’s Philanthropist of the Year was chosen for their generosity that expands over five decades in Yuma County,” said Shorr. “They’ve contributed hundreds of hours and dollars to local nonprofits and are a well-known staple of Yuma.”
In her video, Peach expressed great disbelief that she had won. She shared that the Yuma community has always been her and her late husband John’s tribe. Noting that the hotel’s been in Yuma for 87 years this year, Peach emphasized the need to give back. Another reason? The COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID was hard for Yuma,” she said, “and I wanted everybody to have a good time. I think Christmas was the best because the kids of Yuma needed a Santa Claus, you know? I did that, but there’s so many kids that elsewise, they wouldn’t have had anything.”
The example she referenced was one of many ways Peach had given to her community. Tearily, she expressed great thanks to everyone and that should they ever need help, they know where she is.
“I do the best I can,” said Peach. “I can’t always help, but I try. If I’m able to, I will help, but the biggest thing is you just have to give back to the community.”
The Stephen and Bobbie Shadle Hero Award also commemorated acts of good in the face of COVID. The award was created to honor the Shadles’ giving legacy but also as a way for attendees to have a say and participate in the awards since COVID has changed engagement.
This year, the attendees chose Karina Jones, CEO of United Way of Yuma County.
Veronica Shorr shared with the Sun that Jones has passionately served the community with UWYC’s programs.
“UWYC has a board [...] of community leaders who truly want to make a difference by investing their time…” said Shorr. “No longer is the United Way of Yuma County thought of as a pass-through organization, but as a non-profit that is a pillar of the community. Karina made sure that the annual Drive for School Supplies continued its tradition. During COVID, she also was a lead organizer for [personal protective equipment (PPE)] for nonprofits.”
The night’s remaining “Outstanding” winners are as follows: for Outstanding Volunteer, Marie Van Orden; for Outstanding Youth Leader, Esperanza Guizar; for Outstanding Leader, Reetika Dhawan; for Outstanding Service Organization, Fraternal Order of Eagles #4538; for Outstanding Nonprofit of the Year, Yuma Community Food Bank; for Outstanding For-profit of the Year, Taylor Engineering PLLC; and for Outstanding Benefactor of the Year, Ed Whitehead.
Yuma’s 2021 grant cycle winners were also announced: Arizona Classical Ballet Performing Company, Arizona Historical Society, Bordertown Arts Project, Education Foundation of Yuma County, Hunter’s Army, Special Olympics, Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired, Yuma Family YMCA, Yuma Elementary School District, Yuma Orchestra Association, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area Corporation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern AZ.
For San Luis, the 2021 grant cycle winners were Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Arizona Western College and Special Olympics.
Concluding the big night, Shorr joked that attendees may want to start shopping for their outfits next year as the foundation plans to have the next Heart of Yuma awards in person.
