SAN LUIS, Ariz. – For the third time in two years, San Luis is looking for someone to fill the position of city administrator.
Ralph Velez, who was serving as acting administrator after having completed a previous stint in the position from 2009-14, has resigned.
Velez, whose contract as interim administrator was due to end June 30, decided against seeking an extension, citing family and health reasons for stepping down.
“I thank you for the opportunity to have worked with such a professional, dedicated and incredible staff,” he said in a letter to the city council. “I also want to thank you for your support. It has been a great journey.”
City Councilman Tadeo De La Hoya, himself a former city administrator in San Luis, thanked Velez on Facebook for “having been a great public servant.”
The position has resembled a revolving door in recent years.
De La Hoya served as assistant to Velez during the latter’s first stint. When Velez retired in 2014, the council named De La Hoya to the post that he held until being ousted by the city council in 2021. Louie Galaviz, who was serving at the time as San Luis parks and recreation director, was named interim city administrator, but left the position last October when he was recruited by Somerton to be its city administrator. Velez was the called back to serve as interim administrator.
Mayor Nieves Riedel said the council needs to find a candidate who will assume the job on a permanent basis.
“The position was open but there was not a very good response,” Riedel said. “For some reason there were a lot of applicants but not qualified ones. We have to figure out what we have to do to attract some person who is interested in the job.”
Jenny Torres, the city’s assistant administrator, has taken on some of the responsibilities of the administrator following Velez’s departure, Riedel said, but has said she wants to remain in her current position.
Riedel said several of the department heads at City Hall have the knowledge and experience to help fulfill the administrator’s duties while the candidate search takes place.