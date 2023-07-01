SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Miguel Alvarez, acting police chief here since January, now has the job permanently.
Alvarez, named permanently to the post by acting City Administrator Jenny Torres, said he feels “honored” to receive the appointment.
“I grew up and live in San Luis, Ariz, and my family is here. This gives me the confidence to continue working toward a progressive change in the department, to continue having a safe community that residents can be proud of.”
Alvarez, 43, has worked 22 years in law enforcement, 18 years as a member of the San Luis Police Department. He was named interim chief in January when then-Chief Richard Jessup retired.
Alvarez, who oversees 45 certified police officers and 20 other employees, said he looks forward to continuing to carry out changes to make the department more effective in crime prevention and crime fighting in the city of more than 30,000.
“Even before becoming (interim police chief) I got the opportunity to take part in making changes in the department, and I began to work on those. It is a great satisfaction to be able to head the agency, and now I have more confidence that the strategies that I implemented are going to remain in effect over a longer period.
“San Luis has always been among the safest cities in Arizona and our goal is that it remain that way,” he added.
Alvarez said his goals include working with City Hall to hire more police officers and to hike officer salaries. The city council has included funds in the budget for the new fiscal year to add five new positions for officers.
Meanwhile, the city is looking for candidates for city administrator following the retirement of Ralph Velez. Torres, named earlier this year as assistant city administrator, is handling the responsibilities of administrator on an acting basis until the city council selects someone for the position.
