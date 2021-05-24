San Luis, Ariz. – Having grown up here and graduated from San Luis High School, Nathania Nuño faced what she called a “culture shock” four years ago when she entered West Point and began tackling academic challenges she says were grueling but formative.
The first San Luis resident in the city’s history to be accepted to a military academy of the United States, Nuño graduated Saturday, May 22, and accepted a commission as an Army officer.
“They made me work a lot,” Nuño said in a phone interview from the academy in New York state. “From basic training (to academics) it was a massive cultural shock for me. In the first two years, I got to thinking I was not prepared for this, but I think it was in the third year that I adapted.”
Nuño, 22, graduated with a the rank of second lieutenant in the Army and bachelor’s in sociology and systems engineering. She also has earned a number of honors, among them Distinguished Cade, for having maintained a 3.4 grade-point average and ranked in the top 15% of her class.
“In the first two years, I struggled a lot, not only in physical training but in academics. The truth is it humbled me. You can think that because you leave high school with a good grade-point average, the next step is going to be easy. But it’s not that way, and less so here because West Point compares academically with the most prestigious universities. It got to point I thought this wasn’t for me. In the first two years, I barely achieved more than a 2.0 GPA.”
In the end, she said, what enabled her to succeed at West Point were the same factors that helped her to thrive in high school – the motivation and inspiration given her by her family. Nuño said her father, Javier Nuño, a former acting police chief in San Luis, was a pillar of support in particular.
“My father has been my biggest motivation to study for a military career. He didn’t go to college, but he motivated me to do it.”
During her last year at San Luis High School, she had received scholarship offers to attend various universities, but she chose to seek an appointment to West Point. She couldn’t depend on a lot of help in applying, since no one in the city had ever attended a military academy, much less graduated from one.
Nuño said her years at West Point have reaffirmed her pride in her Mexican roots. Her fluency in Spanish served her in acting as a translator for Spanish-speaking visitors to the academy.
Today, she says, she hopes to serve as a role model and otherwise help other young people who dream of attending a military academy.
For now, Nuño is slated to go to South Korea for her first assignment. Meanwhile, she plans to begin studies for her master’s.
Her goal she said is to seek a teaching position at West Point – the academy that tested her mettle.