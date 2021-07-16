SOMERTON -- Kids aren't the only ones returning to Somerton classrooms.
The Somerton Elementary School District's Adult Education Program resumes in-person instruction Tuesday for students wanting to take English as Second Language classes or classes toward GED high school equivalency certificates.
As did the district's elementary schools, the adult program switched to online instruction during the pandemic. And Ricardo Madrid, director of the district's special education program, believes the grownups are anxious for a return to in-person learning
"We're expecting a good turnout with the return to in-person classes. We think the numbers (of students) are going to increase, there being more interest among adults."
The adults classes are free and open to all Yuma County residents 16 and older. Registration for classes is under way.
The new cycle of classes will take place over 10 weeks. Offered are four levels of ESL classes and GED classes covering math, science, social studies and other subjects.
And beginning with the upcoming cycle, the Adult Education Program will offer basic computing classes. Madrid said the district received state funds to purchase 25 computers for use by students.
"It's another offering from the department for adults," he said. "They will be basic computing classes, so that (students) know how to use computers and learn to do some tasks, like using e-mail, navigating the internet and preparing a resume."
People can register for the classes at the Adult Education Department located at Somerton Middle School, 1011 N. Somerton Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will need to bring to forms of identification with photos and a Social Security number.
For more information, call the Adult Education Department at (928) 341-6714.