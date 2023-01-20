SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Agricultural workers in the Yuma area may be eligible for one-time pandemic relief payments of $600 from the federal government.
Comite de Bien Estar, a San Luis-based nonprofit organization, has been selected to oversee distribution of the relief funds in the form of prepaid cards that can be used however the recipients choose.
Tony Reyes, executive director of Comite, said the organization is accepting applications from up to 2,800 agricultural workers who were employed in harvesting or related occupations in the Yuma area or Arizona between the months of January 2020 and December 2022.
The workers must submit their applications through Comite for shares of nearly $1.7 million in pandemic relief money allocated to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Reyes and Martina Lopez, director of housing programs for the Comite, announced at a news conference this week that the application period for the relief payments had opened.
“We want them to know that there is a program to benefit the agricultural workers who were (employed) during the time of the pandemic, where that be in the capacity of food (processing) or in the fields,” Reyes. said. “We are the only ones approved to distribute (the money) to agricultural workers in Arizona.”
Beside those who harvest the crops, workers who drive tractors or other agricultural vehicles, employees of packing sheds and those who work in in other farming-related jobs can apply for the relief payments. U.S. citizens, permanent legal residents of this country and workers with visas are eligible to apply.
At the time they file their applications with Comite, workers will have to provide proof of having worked in the agricultural industry in Yuma County or elsewhere in the state during the prescribed two-year period, Lopez said.
The applications will be pre-qualified by the Comite staff, but final approval will be made by the relief program’s administrators in Denver.
Successful applicants will receive prepaid cards for $600 that can be used however they choose, Lopez said, but they will first have to attend a class on personal and family finance.
“It is an honor for us to be chosen (to administer the program), and it means we can help people in yet another way,” Reyes said. “We are talking about a specific group here in the county who are essential to the economy.”
For more information, call the Comite de Bien Estar at 928-627-8557, or visit its office in San Luis at 963 E. B St.