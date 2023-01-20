COMITE (copy)
Tony Reyes, executive director of the Comite de Bien Estar, and Martina Lopez, housing director for the same organization, announce pandemic relief payments in the form of prepaid cards for $600 are available to qualifying agricultural workers.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Agricultural workers in the Yuma area may be eligible for one-time pandemic relief payments of $600 from the federal government.

Comite de Bien Estar, a San Luis-based nonprofit organization, has been selected to oversee distribution of the relief funds in the form of prepaid cards that can be used however the recipients choose.

