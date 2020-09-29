Aguirre: Prepare to suffer if no ACA

Ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday, the Arizona Democratic Party held a press videoconference Monday featuring Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, who discussed how President Donald Trump’s attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act would affect Arizonans, especially those with pre-existing conditions.
Tyler Cherry, director of rapid response for the Arizona Democratic Party, noted that “even in the midst of a global pandemic, Trump is trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act. He’s rushing through a Supreme Court nominee who is openly hostile to the ACA and will cast the deciding vote in the law’s future after hearing the case just one week after the election.”
If Trump’s federal lawsuit is successful, 363,000 Arizonans can lose their health care coverage, and protections for nearly 2.8 million Arizonans with pre-existing conditions would be at risk, Cherry said.
If Trump’s lawsuit succeeds, Cherry added, complications from COVID-19 including heart damage, lung scarring and other respiratory effects could be the next deniable pre-existing condition for the more than 217,000 Arizonans who have contracted the virus.
Aguirre, who has worked in public health for more than 35 years, clarified that Obamacare and the ACA are the same. “We keep hearing people say, ‘I don’t like Obamacare. I’m enrolled in the Affordable Care Act,’” she said. “It’s the same.”
Aguirre stressed that “eliminating the coverage of so many families in Arizona and their children and young adults that the Affordable Care Act has covered since its implementation” would be detrimental to rural communities like Yuma County.
Eliminating the ACA would mean removing the health care “safety net” in rural Arizona. “Many people who have pre-existing conditions, before the Affordable Care Act, were dying and were unable to get the care necessary for their children,” Aguirre noted.
Her clinic has heard “a lot of stories of people who didn’t have the coverage to cover cancer or other pre-existing conditions, even prenatal care,” before the ACA.
“I always like to put the human face to this dilemma. We can deal with numbers and people seem to get numb with numbers, but when you have a gentleman, a father, that comes to you and thanks you for saving his wife, the mother of their children, for providing the necessary treatment to survive breast cancer, it’s very impacting when you hear those words,” Aguirre said.
Dismantling the ACA during the coronavirus pandemic would be especially detrimental, according to Aguirre. Without the ACA, “basically it’s like putting people on a death sentence,” she said. “I’ve seen the faces, I’ve seen the devastation, I’ve seen the work that my doctors do every day to save lives, and to hear that this safety net is going to go away, it’s just unbelievable, unreal for us. And to leave thousands and thousands and millions of people in the country with no care, it’s just inhumane. It cannot happen in this country.”
If the ACA went away, she added, “a lot of the hospitals and clinics like ours will have to either write off or not get paid. It will be uncompensated care. We’re not going to let people die. We’re more compassionate than Donald Trump. We care for the people in rural areas, we’ll find the means, but still we’ll see people suffering. We’ll lose, the patient will lose coverage.”
With health care coverage, some people with a chronic disease such as diabetes will not get the care they need, resulting in amputations and blindness. These people will then have to go on disability and become a “burden to society,” instead of “productive citizens.”
And some kids with autism will not get the therapy they need to learn “to play the piano, play a sport, go to university.”
Aguirre urged voters to choose Joe Biden, who “will not allow this to happen in America. This is the most powerful country in the world, and our people have to have access to care. I think that the rural communities in the entire state of Arizona, we have a lot at stake. So we have to come out and support Biden to prevent this from happening.”
Sedona resident and Democratic Convention speaker Jeff Jeans, whose life was saved by the ACA, and Rep. Kelli Butler (District 28) also participated in the press videoconference.