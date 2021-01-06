SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – At the present rate of infection, all available hospital beds in Sonora and Baja California could soon be filled by COVID-19 patients, health officials in those states say.
As of the last week of December, Sonora recorded 521 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, with 232 of those patients in serious conditions and 99 in critical condition.
In a video posted on Facebook, Sonora Health Minister Enrique Clausen said the infection rate was outstripping the state’s ability to care for those with COVID-19.
“There’s a 60 percent possibility that in January there will be no hospital beds or respirators,” Clausen said, appealing to Sonorans to forego holiday get-togethers believed to be helping fuel the pandemic.
The state bordering Arizona has recorded more than 4,000 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Baja California’s health ministry said 90 percent of all hospital beds in the state reserved for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of the last week of December. More than 5,000 of that state’s residents have died as a result of the virus.
Baja California currently is placed in the red, the highest level, in the nation’s color-coded scale of infection rates, while Sonora is in the orange, the second-highest level.
But San Luis Rio Colorado and two other Sonora cities, Nogales and Hermosillo, are classified in the red. San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 365 deaths as of Jan. 3.
Santos Gonzalez, the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, attributed the surge of the virus to a failure among residents to practice social distancing during the holiday season.
“People are going out to buy presents or to have parties, and here are the consequences,” he said in a radio interview.
He urged residents to limit holiday celebrations to people within their immediate family circles.