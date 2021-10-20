Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 95 between Castle Dome Mine Road and the Los Angeles Wash area beginning on Wednesday.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, contractors will be conducting crack seal application work from milepost 54 to milepost 63.3
As such, U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane, Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 24th.
The work is part of a $36 million pavement preservation project being performed on highways throughout the state during fiscal year 2022, which began on Oct. 1.
Motorists traveling in the area should anticipate a 2-mile lane closure daily as contactors move through the work zone.
Flagger and a pilot truck will direct motorists through the work zone and a 12-foot vehicle width restriction will also be in place.
Delays are likely, so drivers should plan to allow for extra time when traveling.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
To learn more about the District-wide payment preservation projects visit azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/district-wide-pavement-preservation-projects-southwest-district
