Amberly’s Place awarded vacation packages to a few fortunate families during a virtual drawing of the Week in Paradise fundraiser held on Friday. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the family advocacy center, which assists abuse victims in Yuma County and part of Imperial County.
Donations to Amberly’s Place have been down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Thrift Shoppe closed for an extended time, which further hurt the emergency fund. The agency hopes to recoup some of the lost donations through the Week in Paradise fundraiser.
The goal was to sell 5,000 tickets at $10 each to raise $50,000. The agency ended up selling 5,500, mostly sold online for the first time. It looks like the agency exceeded the goal.
Like every year, sponsors donated 10 vacation packages, spending money and other prizes. However, this year Amberly’s Place had to make adjustments due to the pandemic. “This was pretty scary as we worried it would impact the sales of our tickets. This fundraiser is so important for our victims. This is how we fund their emergency needs and show them the community cares,” said Diane Umphress, executive director.
While the top prize remained a one-week getaway to Hawaii, the agency looked for destinations that accommodate social distancing. The prizewinners are allowed an extended time to take their trips just in case of more shutdowns.
As a bonus, additional tickets were drawn for 15 door prizes, which all had a value of at least $25 and were donated by board members.
“We are so thankful for our sponsors and all who purchased tickets this year. You made a huge difference for us and those we serve,” Umphress said.
She also hopes that the publicity surrounding the fundraiser will move victims who need help to “realize we are still here and responding to them. We have never shut down or stopped providing services.”
Umphress expressed appreciation to Amberly Mendoza’s family for being there and drawing the winners. “We continue to be thankful for all the support we receive. Please remember, if you see abuse report it,” she added.
Abuse can be reported to the hotline: 928-373-0849.
VACATION PRIZE WINNERS
Grand Prize Hawaiian Getaway: My Eye Ball*
Disneyland Trip: Emma Gauna
Deep Sea Excursion: Paul McCloud
Knott’s Berry Farm Family Time: Monica Reichman
Beach Getaway: Dean Stevens
Vegas Getaway: Coach Dee Dee
Grand Canyon Adventure: Teresa Perna
White Mountains Getaway: Nicole Robinson
San Diego Weekend Getaway: Joe Pazoureck
Yuma Staycation: GWU
Early Bird Winners: Mission Citrus and Lori Franklin
*Names written as they appeared on the tickets