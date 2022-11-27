AMBULANCIAS 2 (copy)

Fire department personnel from San Luis, Ariz., and San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., pose in front of ambulances donated to the Mexican border city’s fire department.

 courtesy PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city’s fire department has three more ambulances, thanks to the city of San Luis, Ariz.

The ambulances were donated after being replaced with newer models in the vehicle fleet of the Arizona border city’s fire department.

