SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city’s fire department has three more ambulances, thanks to the city of San Luis, Ariz.
The ambulances were donated after being replaced with newer models in the vehicle fleet of the Arizona border city’s fire department.
Santos Gonzalez Yescas, the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, said the ambulances will be used to serve El Golfo de Santa Clara and farming communities that fall under the jurisdiction of the Mexican border city.
The vehicles were turned over Oct. 22 to San Luis Rio Colorado in a ceremony following the sixth annual Mayors’ International Bike Ride.
The annual ride begins in Yuma and ends in San Luis Rio Colorado. Taking part in the donation ceremony that followed were Gonzalaz Yescuas and Mayors Gerardo Sanchez of San Luis, Ariz., Douglas Nicholls of Yuma, Martin Porchas of Somerton and Cecilia McCollough of Wellton; former San Luis City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya; Jose Antonio Larios, the Mexican consul in Yuma, and Nazzer Mendez, executive director of 4FrontED.