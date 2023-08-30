SOMERTON – Superintendent Laura Noel and others in the Somerton Elementary School District foresee student enrollment to continue to surge.
But they don’t plan on packing classrooms just to absorb the growth.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
SOMERTON – Superintendent Laura Noel and others in the Somerton Elementary School District foresee student enrollment to continue to surge.
But they don’t plan on packing classrooms just to absorb the growth.
The district is looking at the possibility of using its own money and other financing options to pay for classroom additions and new schools.
“We keep on growing and we don’t want classrooms with 30 children,” Noel said. “We want there to be no more than 25. It’s important to have smaller classroom, but we are also planning for growth. Many homes are being built and we have about 240 students in each of the two new schools. We need more classrooms.”
She was referring to Bravie T. Soto Elementary School, opened in January on Main Street on Somerton’s west side, and Sun Valley Elementary School, opened in August at a site in San Luis, Ariz., that falls within the school district’s boundaries.
Though just opened, both schools are at or nearly at student capacity, and with residential growth taking place on Somerton’s west side and on the east of San Luis, the district foresees the need for classroom additions at both, as well as construction of at least one new campus.
The district has $1.5 million of its own money with which it could build at least four new classrooms, but since last year it has had an application in to the state School Facilities Board for funds to build at least nine classrooms.
The facilities board is responsible for funding construction of public schools in Arizona, and it previously provided money for the two news schools in Somerton and San Luis. While the Somerton district is awaiting word on its latest funding request to the state, Noel said, approval of the money necessarily goes through a protracted process at a time when more classrooms are needed sooner rather than later.
For that reason, the district is looking not only at building classroom additions with its own money but also at how it could finance on its own construction of a second school in San Luis on 10 acres of donated land.
Noel said the district is looking at several options for financing new school construction and classroom additions, including a bond issue or a budget override, either of which would have to be approved by voters.
A few passing clouds. Low 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 105F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.