SOMERTON – The Somerton City Council is accepting letters of interest from city residents who want to serve the final year of Councilman Carlos Gonzalez’s term.
Gonzalez resigned from his seat last month, saying he wanted to devote more time to his duties as a recently elected member of the Yuma Union High School District.
Applicants to finish his term must have lived in the city for at least one year by the time of the city’s primary election in 2022, must be registered to vote and must be at least 18 years of age.
The council has set Nov. 1 as the deadlines for those interested to submit letters of interest. The council will then choose one of the applicants to serve the balance of Gonzalez’s term through November 2022. The person selected would have the option of running in next year’s elections to stay on the council another four years.
Councilman Miguel Villalpando, who will help make the selection, said he wants the council to interview all the applicants to find out their interests in representing the community.
“I would like us to be able to see what qualities the people who submit letters could bring to the council to serve the city, and what they have done for the city for at least four years,” he said.
Letters of interst can be sent to the Somerton City Clerk’s Office, at P.O. Box 138 in Somerton 85350.