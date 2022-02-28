Thirty-two artists specializing in a variety of media will exhibit their work March 4 and 5 in the Mountain Shadows Art Association’s 16th annual Art Trails Open Studio Tour.
The art pieces will be displayed at studios at homes around the Foothills that can be visited by area residents at their leisure between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
For the tour, the artists have created work in acrylic, oil and water color painting, encaustic painting, scratch art, alcohol ink, pencil illustration, mixed media, fused glass, mosaic glass, silversmithing, pine needle weaving, jewelry, photography, metal art and beading.
The public will be able to meet the artists, see demonstrations of their techniques and purchase their art. Admission to the studios is free.
As in past years, the art association will provide the tour participants passports that they can have stamped at each studio they visit. Once they collect 10 stamps each, they will be eligible for a drawing for 30 donated original art pieces.
Passports will be available at each studio and are included in a brochure for the event that will be an insert in Tuesday’s edition of the Yuma Sun.
The Mountain Shadows Art Association has members throughout Yuma County working to develop their skills as artists.
“Membership basically is open to anyone in the Yuma area,” said Kirk Redlin, a member and chairman of the Art Trails tour. “We encourage people to join whether they are at the beginning level or are accomplished artists.”
Activities include once-a-month meetings in which members share their work and demonstrate their techniques.
For more information about the association, call Redlin at 208-880-6609 or visit its website at https//www.mtnsaa.org. Memberships forms for the association can be downloaded from the website.
Studio locations and exhibiting artists for this year’s Art Trails tour are as follows:
• 11310 S. Stephanie Drive – Marsha Rasmussen, acrylic oil
• 13366 E. 41st Drive – Mary Adams, alcohol ink, and Glenda Griffin, jewelry
• 12635 S. Dorothy Drive – Marijke Farnsworth, acrylic pastel, water color; Jim Farnsworth, photography, and Carol Taylor, acrylic oil
• 12732 E. 48th Drive – Lynette Weise, alcohol ink, colored pencil and pen and ink; Debbie Anderson, mixed media and photography, and Johnnie Altstatt, acrylic and pencil
• 13532 E. 45th Lane – Mark Wall, encaustic painting; Scott Phillippi, jewelry; Mona McIIvenna, pine needle baskets; Arlene Towne, abstract expressionism, and Kathleen Conlon, acrylic painting
• 13891 E. 46th Drive – Diane Piro, alcohol ink
• 13767 E. 49th St. – Sally Rose Howerton, acyrlic, guache, mixed media; Chuck Warner, scratch art; Joanne Whittaker, watercolor, oil; Janet Moon, acrylic, and Edda Marshall, acrylic resin
• 14139 E. 49th Drive – Connie Oberg, oil, mixed media, and Sharon Costa, mixed media
• 13890 E. 51st St. – Tracie McBride, mosaic, mixed media and jewelry, and Kirk Redlin, metal art and photography
• 13159 S. Onammi Ave. – Bart Thorvilson, alcohol ink, acrylic and resin, and Judy Phillips, fused glass sculpture, wall art and dishes
• 14382 E. 50th St. – Jeannie House, oil pastels, water colors, acrylics; Joe Watkins, scratch board, and Virginia Watkins, colored pencils
• 14672 E. 52nd Drive – Judy Harris, acrylic, and Linda Willetts, digital art, jewelry and photography
• 5108 E. Mesa View St. – Tanya Bolin, mixed media