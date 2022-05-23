Yuma County’s library system is inviting residents to crack the books – or magazines, comic books or other reading materials – beginning May 28, when the annual Summer Reading Program kicks off.
For the first time since 2019, library branches around the area will host in-person activities as part of this year’s program, theme of which is “Oceans of Possibilities.” The COVID-19 pandemic forced the county Library District to offer the program all online in 2020 and 2021.
The program allows county residents of all ages to read books, magazines or comic books of their choice, then record the time they spent reading on the program’s website or on a downloadable app, in return for which they can earn badges and other prizes for having met their reading goals.
Part of the nationwide Collaborative Summer Library Program, the county’s reading program has as one of its goals keeping children and teens in the habit of reading during the months when they’re not in school.
“They slide back because they’re not going to class every day,” said Elia Juarez, teen and youth services librarian for the Yuma County Library District. “Our main goal is to keep their minds active by reading.”
But the library district also seeks to encourage adults to register to take part in the free program, including parents who could make reading a shared summer activity with their children who are likewise signed up.
The program will continue through July 9, and the district’s Main Library in Yuma and branches in the Foothills, San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, Roll and Dateland will host presentations and other in-person activities that are tied in with reading and this year’s oceans theme.
People can sign up to take part in reading program by visiting https://yumareads.azsummerreading.org or by downloading the free READsquared app from Google Play or the App Store to their mobile devices. They can then use either the site or the app to record they time they spend reading.
Participants can read any books or other reading materials they wish, Juarez said. And what they read does not have to conform with the ocean theme to be counted toward meeting their reading goals.
In previous years, participants received badges and other award based on the number of books read, but now they are credited based on what Juarez believes is a fairer benchmark, the hours logged as time spent reading.
“It kind of gives an equal footing to everyone. There are fast readers and slow readers and there are readers who want to go back and re-read sections,” Juarez said.
“There’s no quiz and we’re not going to sit at your house and make sure you read,” she said with a laugh. “It’s always been on an honor system.”
People who don’t have an internet hookup or the READsquared app can sign up for the program and log their hours in person at the library branches closest to them.
“Everything we offer is free,” Juarez said. “They don’t have to have a library card to participate. We just want to ask every member of the community to participate. We want to encourage families to participate and be with the different generations as they engage in the program.”
As part of the program, all of the library branches will simultaneously host Zoom calls by two prominent children’s author, R.L. Stine, who wrote “Goosebumps,” and Mary Pope Osborne, author of “The Magic Tree House” series.
The Zoom call with Stine will take place at 1 p.m. on June 16, while Osborne will appear by Zoom on July 14. Residents should go to the branches nearest them to take part in the Zoom calls.
Two special guests at the libraries in past years of the program are returning to make presentations this year: Arizona Rick, the Balloon Cowboy and wildlife expert Wildman Phil.
“This is the first year in three years that we are back to in-person programs with special guest.,” Juarez said. “We’re very excited to go back to where we were,we have missed our patrons like crazy.”
Arizona Rick, who delights child audiences with artistic creations made from balloons, is slated to appear on the following dates at the following libraries:
• June 8 – at the Dateland Library, 1300 S. Avenue 64E, at 10 a.m., and at the Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave., at 2 p.m.
• June 9 – at the Roll Library, 5151 S. Avenue 39E, at 10 a.m., and the Heritage Library in Yuma, 350 S. 3rd Ave., at 2 p.m.
• June 10 – at the Somerton Library, 240 Canal St., at 10 a.m., and the San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave., at 2 p.m.
• June 11 – at the Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road, at 10 a.m. and the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, at 2 p.m.
Wildman Phil, who incorporates live reptiles and creepy crawlers in a comedy show, will appear at the following times and places:
• June 29 at the Dateland Library at 10 a.m. and at the Wellton Library at 2 p.m.
• June 30 at the Roll Library at 10 a.m. and the Heritage Library in Yuma at 2 p.m.
• July 1 at the Somerton Library at 10 a.m. and at the San Luis Library at 2 p.m.
• July 2 at the Foothills Library at 10 a.m. and the Yuma Main Library at 1 p.m.
For more information about library activities, visit the district’s website, https://yumalibrary.org.