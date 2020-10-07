A virtual Arizona Legislators Candidate Forum, presented by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, featured Arizona Senate and House incumbents and challengers in Legislative Districts 4 and 13.
This story will focus on the LD4 Senate candidates, who are Republican Travis Angry and incumbent Lisa Otondo, a Democrat. The LD4 House candidates are incumbents Charlene Fernandez and Dr. Geraldine Peten, both Democrats, and Joel John, a Republican. The LD13 candidates will be featured in tomorrow’s edition.
Moderator Roxanne Molenar, editor of the Yuma Sun, asked four rounds of questions that came from the chamber’s Board of Directors and Legislative Committee. Candidates in the same race answered the same questions and were given two opportunities to rebut.
Question: Would you support funding for widening Highway 95 from Yuma to Interstate 10 at Quartzsite?
All three candidates said they would support the effort. Fernandez said she would need to work with District 13 legislators because the area is mostly in that district. “It would be a game changer for us, and it would also add to the economy.” John called it an important corridor for agriculture, especially in the winter time when agriculture and tourism pick up.
Peten said that roads and infrastructure building and maintenance has been a priority for her. She noted that she has been fighting to keep funds in HURF, rather than sweeping them. “It is critical for the import and export of produce, it’s vital to the economy of Yuma,” she added.
Q: What issue are you most passionate about and how do you hope to impact that issue?
Angry said he’s most passionate about the economy when it comes to jobs, building the private sector and taking care of Yuma residents from an economic development and education point of view. He said his priorities are reducing the tax burden on citizens, building infrastructure and taking care of farmers by protecting water rights. Water transfers would not happen on his watch, he added.
Otondo said water is her No. 1 priority and she has spent thousands of hours working on the issue. She noted that she and all the incumbents made their opposition to the proposed Queen Creek water transfer known by sending a letter to the Arizona Department of Water Resources. “Water will always be No. 1. I’m a farmer’s daughter, born and raised in Yuma.”
Q: Regarding Arizona businesses, in what ways would you free up and alter regulations or add to regulations and oversight?
Fernandez said that she’s not one to add regulations. She noted that she has business people in her family and the last thing she wants is to add new rules for them to follow. “Do I care about our climate, our water, our environment and those regulations that need to be in place? Absolutely, but it’s a misconception that Democrats like myself feel like they need to add more and more regulations. We know business is the key to the economy in Arizona and business is the key to fully funding education here in Arizona.”
John replied that he would consider the laws that impact small businesses and see what things could be removed, making it easier to do business. He noted that regulations tend to disproportionately affect small businesses, which drive the economy. He added that small businesses have suffered due to regulations, especially those tied to COVID-19.
Peten said that it’s not a question of quantity vs. quality. She proposed a feasibility study to determine what’s working and not working and make revisions accordingly. “I’m sure a lot of regulations are antiquated and do not meet up to the current standards of safety and efficiencies or our workers.”
Q: This November, voters will vote on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana? Where do you stand?
Angry said he will vote no and pointed to a study that he said showed marijuana use increases criminality, addiction and “harm.” Also, he added, “we have to figure out where the money is going. We have to follow the money. They have not shown how this would take place.”
Otondo said she’s glad this is in the voters’ hands. “Let the people speak, but I will say this, not legalizing marijuana has made a really difficult situation for our police force,” she said, explaining that all surrounding states have legalized it and it’s a felony to take it across state lines. She also noted that legalizing marijuana would lower the price, which would stop the underground market. Legalizing it would also stop “making criminals out of people using marijuana” and take stress off the prison system.
Q: What would you do, if anything, to repeal the national firearms act?
Otondo thanked several Yuma citizens for spending time with her going over gun safety bills that she initially co-sponsored but later removed her support. “I have to tell you, especially with a sister who was stalked for six years, that I do believe in the protection of personal property and herself and I do not want to impede on the Second Amendment.” She started to explain that “one thing I learned is that ‘assault weapons’ is not the proper word,” but she was cut off after running out of time.
Angry said he believes in the Second Amendment and protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens to bear arms. He noted that he feels Otondo does not deserve a third term for co-sponsoring the bill. He added: “No red flag laws will be passed on my watch.”
Using her red card to rebut Angry’s comments, Otondo noted that when talking about arms, some of the language is “very manipulative.” She said, “As a former public school teacher, when you say assault weapons, it will turn your skin.” She added that those arms should be called “modern sporting rifles” as opposed to “assault weapons.”
In response, Angry said, “I’m not the one who co-sponsored it, and I’m not the one who admitted that I did not read it, quite frankly. And lastly, I’m not the one who’s making excuses.”
Otondo once more asked to use her red card to answer Angry. “A sponsorship is not a vote. Many people vote yes in committee and vote no on the floor, but that’s understanding the legislative process.”
In response, Angry quoted his grandfather, who would say “excuses don’t solve problems” “so maybe we should just do a lot more research before we cosponsor gun bills that take away the rights of law-abiding citizens. It’s as simple as that.”
Q – How will you work to get Yuma’s fair share of state investments in infrastructure such as roads, broadband and healthcare?
Peten said: “We should stop sweeping certain funds, particularly the HURF for the highway maintenance, construction and all of that. If we could keep the funds that were allocated for those purposes, I think we would be in much better shape on roads, the infrastructure and the other items.”
John said that he would continue to put a lot of time in Yuma County, meeting with leaders and citizens to learn about their concerns.
Fernandez noted that it’s critical for Yuma County to get back the 10-cent tax paid with every gallon of gas by those going through or living in Yuma so it can be used towards infrastructure, road maintenance and the broadband “that is so important to these outlying areas.”
Q: If you could privatize one function of state government, what would it be and why?
Although she doesn’t agree with the privatization of prisons, Otondo said she saw a need for the public and private sectors to work together in forest management to protect the watersheds and water infrastructure.
Angry said that offering school choice as an education option would help and that privatization could also lower regulations to help strengthen small businesses.
Q: One a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being perfect, how would you rate the state’s response to the pandemic and why?
Peten said she would rate the state a “C- or a little below 5.” “Quite frankly, I feel betrayed,” she added. “I have been sheltered and quarantined since March, and I have done what I was supposed to do to help control and eliminate this virus, but the entire state has not worked in unity to make that happen.”
John gave the state a 5 for closing businesses and declaring certain businesses essential and nonessential, which he said disproportionately impacted small businesses.
Fernandez rated the state 4 for a lack of leadership and failure to follow the guidelines to stay safe and healthy. In addition, she said, there is still CARES Act money that could be appropriated to small businesses, in particular, the mom-and-pops. She also noted that there are still people who qualify for unemployment that have not received a check and people who are still trying to get healthcare. “We could have done better,” she said.
The entire forum can be viewed on the chamber’s Facebook page.