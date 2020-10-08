A virtual Arizona Legislators Candidate Forum, presented by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, featured Arizona Senate and House incumbents and challengers in Legislative Districts 4 and 13.
This story focuses on the LD13 candidates, including Senate incumbent Sine Kerr, a Republican who is running unopposed. The LD13 House candidates are incumbents Tim Dunn and Joanne Osborne, both Republicans, and Mariana Sandoval, a Democrat.
Moderator Roxanne Molenar, editor of the Yuma Sun, asked four rounds of questions that came from event sponsors and the chamber’s Board of Directors. Candidates in the same race answered the same questions and were given two opportunities to rebut.
Q: The legislative districts split Yuma County and blended it with other areas in the state. What would you do to ensure Yuma has a seat at the table alongside the bigger metro areas?
Kerr said she would continue to advocate specifically for the needs of Yuma by being connected with city and county leaders and constituents and understanding their needs. She noted that being a farmer in Buckeye, she has a strong understanding of the local issues.
Q. Should the state government and the Arizona Commerce Authority help with rural economic development? If so, what would that look like and how can we fund it?
Dunn said that the commerce authority is a good advocate for that and last year worked with the authority on a bill to set up rural economic zones with tax breaks. “Instead of your taxes going up as you build the infrastructure, those taxes wouldn’t go up until you started selling the land,” he explained.
Osborne said that Yuma has a “fantastic” economic development council that is part of the voice that comes to the commerce authority. She believes they have a seat at the table and she pledged to “making sure that we as representatives help you help them in getting that voice across the finish line.”
Sandoval said that anytime there’s an opportunity to help develop rural communities, “we most definitely get behind that,” especially in Yuma County, since the vegetables grown here are so critical for the state and U.S. She added that she would make sure that funding is allocated for that.
Q. What do you think the role of the Legislature should be in recovering from the pandemic?
Kerr said that the Legislature should continue to do what it did at the start of the pandemic. The Legislature appropriated funding for the governor to use, passed a baseline budget taking care of unemployment and eased regulations for getting unemployment. She believes in continuing “to listen to the people and address the issues as they come up and keep saving lives and livelihoods and doing what we can to open the economy.”
Q: The Legislature tried to pass many bills that eliminate local control for cities and counties. What is your position on introducing rules that supersede city control and why?
Dunn said that he would support regulations that benefit the entire state and “let local control be local control.” He acknowledged the debate at the capital, and said he believes they should let cities stay in charge of their own destinations.
Osborne noted that as a former vice mayor in Goodyear, “you can believe I will fight for our cities.” She said she will keep local control and listen to local leaders, although some issues need to be addressed statewide, such as the texting and driving bill passed by the Legislature, to avoid a patchwork quilt.
Sandoval said that as a serving board school member, she “absolutely” supports local control. “I think it’s important because we’re on the frontlines of what’s happening in our communities. No one knows our communities like we know our communities,” she said, adding that although there are bills that should be statewide, “for most part, local control is where we should stay.”
Q: Both Legislative Districts 4 and 13 include other counties besides Yuma. How would you protect Yuma’s water rights, while still satisfying the demands of your constituents in other counties?
Sandoval noted that water is “super vital” for Yuma, which produces leafy greens for Arizona and the nation. “We have to make sure we strengthen the laws that are there to protect water for agriculture and also balance the needs of the growing communities around Yuma because there’s also this back-and-forth ‘we need the water for development, we need the water for agriculture,’ but without food, none of us can survive. So we need to be sure we fight for water for the agriculture industry.”
Osborne noted the diversity of the district that includes Yuma’s first-priority water rights as well as the fastest growing cities in the nation. “So balancing that growth with protecting agriculture and the Colorado River water rights is something that is key not only to this district but to our state.” She added that Arizona needs to continue to look for new water and tackle groundwater issues.
Dunn said that the key lies in educating the greater Phoenix area about water rights and the law of the river. “There’s plenty of water in the state, but they gravitate towards cheaper water.” Getting legislators to come to Yuma for ag tours is vital to keeping “the water where it’s supposed to be, along the river.”
Q: Would you be willing not to initiate the passage of any new laws and instead work to eliminate and streamline laws already on the books?
Kerr noted that she doesn’t typically run a lot of bills and does support eliminating laws, as requested by the governor. “So we have eliminated a substantial number of bills that just aren’t relevant anymore.” But, she added, a balance is needed as new legislation is required as times change.
Q: For what should the state government of Arizona be responsible? For what purpose does the state of Arizona exist?
Kerr said: “Our main goal is to protect the freedom and liberties of all the residents of Arizona, and I take that very seriously. And when I’m looking at legislation, that’s at the top of my list.”
Q: We have an educational achievement gap. What investments or policies would you promote to boost proficiency rates to support the success of every student regardless of income, background or zip code?
Sandoval said education is her main issue and noted that since the recession of 2007-08,the state Legislature has never fully funded schools. “I think restoring the funding to schools is critical to close that achievement gap. I have been a big advocate of that, making sure that we’re fully funding our schools, especially restoring funding to community colleges which currently receive zero funding from the state.” She added that education creates good schools, which create good neighborhoods, which in turn draws investment into communities.
Osborne noted that education was one of the reasons she decided to run for the Legislature. She said that she’s a “full believer” in career and technical education. “I’m happy that this last year, even though we did not get it across the finish line because of COVID, we have the fourth year funding ready for CTECS (career and technical education centers).” She added that she also believes in early education and full-day kindergarten. “We need to start at the very beginning.”
Dunn said teachers should be allowed to teach as opposed to focusing on test performance but they still need benchmarks. He noted that the state has spent more than a billion dollars in education since 2017 and fully funded teacher pay raises “and we will continue to do more.” He added that the funding formula established in the 1980s does not match the current education system and the Legislature needs to make the funding formula more equitable this next session.
The LD4 candidates were featured in a separate story. The entire forum can be viewed on the chamber’s Facebook page.