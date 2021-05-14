SOMERTON – Arizona@Work has stayed busy in the month since it opened its newest resource center in Somerton to help south Yuma County residents seeking jobs or employment training.
In first couple of week after its April 12 opening, it served more than 200 clients, and in the first week of May it was helping more than 100 seeking help finding job openings or enrolling in job training programs, the organization’s officers said in a recent report to the Somerton City Council.
The statewide workforce development organization, previously known as the Yuma Private Industry Council, opened its resource center in Somerton at 201 N. Bingham Ave. to help its existing locating in San Luis, Ariz., meet the overall demand for services from south county clients.
“We knew we had to return with our services,” Nidia Herrera, executive director of Arizona@Work Yuma County, said as she and others from the organization presented their report to the council.
“Really we had not been in Somerton for some time, more than 10 years,” she said, referring to the organization’s predecessor.
Arizona@Work, which receives funding from the U.S. Department of Labor, operates in Somerton at 201 N. Bingham Ave., in partnership with Arizona Western College, the Regional Center for Border Health and Yuma Truck Driving School. There, adults and teens can follow up on job opportunities and get information about nine different training programs approved by the Arizona Department of Economic Security, in fields ranging from law enforcement to health care to commercial driving.
The resource centr also helps those seeking help landing internships or earning GED high school equivalency certificates.
As of this month, the center in Somerton is serving 102 clients, the council was told.
Patrick Goetz, director of operations for Arizona@Work, said the organization has seen demand in the south county for its services climb on a par with unemployment applictions in the south county amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goetz said he expects the number of people seeking employment assistance from Somerton and San Luis centers will increase after May 23, when the state will again requirement those applying for unemployment to prove they are looking for work.
Arizona@Work also has a location in Yuma. The resource centers’ clients are not only job seekers but employers seeking workers.
The telephone number for Arizona@Work’s Somerton resource center is 928-550-6064.