Art Center receives Governor’s Art Award

The Yuma Art Center received the Governor’s Art Award, the first win for a Yuma-based arts organization in the awards’ 38-year history.
“We are tremendously honored to have received this recognition,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “Our team at the Yuma Art Center is incredibly dedicated to the work we do to serve the Yuma community with arts and cultural opportunities and greatly appreciate the acknowledgment. In a time when so much seems uncertain, there is no doubt that our community enthusiastically understands and supports the value and importance of the arts.”
Presented by the Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office, the Governor’s Art Awards recognize artists, arts organizations, philanthropists and businesses across the state who have demonstrated significant excellence in the arts.
The awards are typically presented at an awards gala in the metro Phoenix area each spring. Following postponement, the ceremony took place virtually on Oct. 28.
A lot of outstanding local individuals and organizations were nominated, Benacka noted, and several others won: Jose Dorame, 2019 Tribute of the Muses award winner, won for Outstanding Artist. Rolls and Bowls was named Outstanding Business. Jon and Liney Jessen won for Outstanding Philanthropists.
Other local nominations included the Littlewood Co-op, Yuma Orchestra Association and Michael and Maria McKivergan.
“The results further bolster the Art Center’s position in the community and the mission it serves,” Benacka said. “Being recognized at this statewide level further validates the value we bring to our community and the arts in general.”