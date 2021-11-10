Downtown Yuma will become an open-air gallery Friday evening when more than 40 area artists are scheduled to exhibit their work for sale in the North End Art Walk.
Paintings, photography, drawings, ceramics, jewelry and art in other media will be displayed at booths on Main Street and on adjacent streets from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free to the public.
Art Walk not only gives the public the chance to shop for art, but meet and learn more about artists from around Yuma County who exhibit their work in the show.
Besides serving as a long-popular art venue, the event helps businesses by drawing crowds in the thousands to Main Street. Downtown restaurants, bars and shops typically keep their doors open additional hours while the show is taking place.
Matt Molenar, one of the organizers of this year’s Art Walk, calls it “win-win, dual purpose event” that also offers entertainment for the community. Friday’s exhibition will also feature live music and belly dance performances.
The event previously was hosted by the city of Yuma, but this year Molenar, president of MGM Design in Yuma, is organizing the exhibition along with Yuma artist Lia Littlewood and Chris Wheeler, owner of Prison Hill Brewing Co. on Main Street.