No one gets to be a seasoned gardener overnight.
You’ll work up a sweat, get some calluses on your hands and dirt under your nails as you try your hand at growing plants or vegetables.
And, if you haven’t gardened previously, you may make some mistakes that might kill off some of what you wanted to grow.
The Yuma County Master Gardener Program can’t do anything about the calluses or the dirt under the nails, but it’s offering a series of classes that can minimize your mistakes, giving you the knowledge you need to become a successful grower.
And that applies whether you want to plant a vegetable garden, fruit trees or landscape plants around your home.
The class will start June 16 and take place every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through the end of September. Those who sign up for the class have the option of attending in person at the University of Arizona’s Yuma campus, located at 7875 E. 24th St., attending it via Zoom or watching the sessions online after they have been recorded.
The annual class is offered to people of all levels of gardening experience, whether they’re just getting started growing or whether they want to earn the status of Master Gardener in the county’s Master Gardener program. The program instills a variety of gardening skills in residents so that they, in turn, share their knowledge with others in the area.
The class series “covers everything,” said Janine Lane, coordinator of the Master Gardener Program for the Yuma County Cooperative Extension. “There’s a basic botany class, and then we go on to (the topic of) soils, and we have a composting class, we have a citrus class, we have a weeds class, we have a tree class and we have a native plants class.”
The latter class, which will teach students about native plants that can serve as landscaping, could be particularly valuable, given that homeowners are being encouraged to save water amid a lingering drought in the Southwest.
The Master Gardener Program has offered the annual class for a number of years, Lane said, and students of all levels of knowledge have attended it.
“A lot of people move here from other areas and they don’t quite understand that our seasons are a little different. Or some people just haven’t planted before,” she said.
“We have people attend who are completely new to gardening, and then we have people who are experienced and are attending because they want to become Master Gardeners.”
Cost of the class series is $185, plus $45 for the book used in the classes.
For more information about the classes, visit the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension-Yuma website, then click on the link for the classes. https://extension.arizona.edu/yuma.
There they can read the syllabus for the class and download a registration form for the class. Completed registration forms can be mailed and bought in person to the Yuma County Cooperative Extension office, 2200 W. 28th St., Suite 102.
For additional questions, contact Lane by e-mail at janinel@cals.arizona.edu.