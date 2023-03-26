DESAPARECIDOS 1 (copy)

Flyers are posted in Benito Juarez Park in San Luis Rio Colorado, seeking information as to whereabouts of people recently reported kidnapped in the city.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – At least three young people remain unaccounted for following a wave of abductions by armed men earlier in the month.

A fourth kidnapping victim, a taxi driver abducted while driving a fare, was later found dead.

