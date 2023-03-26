SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – At least three young people remain unaccounted for following a wave of abductions by armed men earlier in the month.
SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – At least three young people remain unaccounted for following a wave of abductions by armed men earlier in the month.
A fourth kidnapping victim, a taxi driver abducted while driving a fare, was later found dead.
The abductions, occurring from March 12 to 16, fueled fears in a city already wracked by ongoing bloodshed among criminal groups.
Sonora state police said it is investigating the kidnappings but has provided few details about the possible whereabouts of those who are missing, one of whom is a 17-year-old U.S. citizen.
The wave of abductions began with the kidnapping of Ulises Meza Luna, a 22-year-old taxi driver and university student, on March 12, reportedly by a group of armed men.
Police said he was abducted near Avenida Torreon and 20th Street while driving a passenger, identified as 17-year-old Emily Rocio Contreras, a U.S. citizen.
The cab was found abandoned at the scene of the kidnapping, while Meza Luna’s body was found March 20 dumped in an area on the south side of the city known as Las Antenas.
The girl had yet to be found as of Friday.
Also under investigation was the reported abductions of Alan Jovanny Morales Peralta, 23, kidnapped by armed men on March 15 on Avenida Durango, between 37th and 38th streets, and the kidnapping the following day of Yoselin Arleth Chavez, 21, abducted by armed men from the Colonia Ganadera neighborhood on the city’s southwest side.
Meanwhile the abductions of two teens in neighboring Baja California prompted a temporary blockade Wednesday of Colorado River bridge linking that state and San Luis Rio Colorado. The blockade, staged by relatives and friends of the two, was aimed at pressing authorities to solve the abductions.
The two were identified as 18-year-old Jose Luis Felix Solorio and 17-year-old Manuel Felix Rochin, who went missing in the Ejido Chiapa community in the nearby Mexicali Valley.
A vehicle the two were last seen driving was later found in San Luis Rio Colorado.
Already in recent years, San Luis Rio Colorado has already been wracked by soaring homicide rates, attributed in large part on fighting among drug cartels and rival organized criminal groups.
